The Far-Reaching Effects of Getting a DUI

A short drive after a few drinks might not seem like a big deal, but it can have long-lasting consequences that touch every part of your life.

It’s an unfortunate reality that many people don’t take the risks of drunk driving seriously. They think they’ve only had a few drinks and that they’re just a little buzzed. However, it doesn’t take much alcohol to slow reactions and impair motor control. Even being slightly impaired can affect your ability to drive.

Under the worst of circumstances, you could get in an accident and seriously injure yourself or others. The impact of such an event could be with you for the rest of your life. However, there’s also the possibility of being stopped by police and charged with a DUI.

Many people fail to appreciate how getting a DUI can ripple out and cause so much harm. Beyond the legal consequences, it can damage your personal life and career. This post will explore some ways getting a DUI can have far-reaching effects on your life.

It Often Comes With Fines and License Issues

If we’re talking about the impact of a DUI, we should start with legal consequences. Fines and driver’s license issues are among the most common penalties for a DUI. Beyond the base fine, you may face court fees, legal representation costs, and state-mandated charges. Many states also impose mandatory loss of license as a penalty.

Using Arizona as an example, let’s look at ARS 28-1381. Fines for the first DUI offense in Arizona start at around $1,500. The first offense will also result in eight points to your MVD driving record. Those eight points could be enough to warrant a twelve-month license suspension. However, it is a mandatory suspension if the eight points put you over 24 in a 36-month period. It is also important to remember that penalties increase with more offenses and other aggravating factors.

A DUI Can Result in the Driver Serving Jail Time

Most states impose lighter penalties for first-time offenders. Common penalties for first offenses include fines, potential loss of license, and probation. However, being sentenced to jail time for a DUI is not uncommon. This is especially true if the DUI occurred with certain aggravating factors. For example, if your Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) is particularly high or you have children in the car, it might increase the chance of jail time. Repeat offenders are also more likely to have jail as part of their sentence.

Sticking with Arizona as an example, you could potentially serve up to five years of probation and get a maximum of six months in jail for the first DUI offense. The state also has a minimum sentence of ten days for first-time offenders, but nine days can be suspended if the driver meets certain conditions. As is true with fines and license issues, the potential for jail can also increase with repeated offenses.

Drivers May Experience Several Financial Costs

Fines and court fees are only the beginning when it comes to costs associated with a DUI. One of the most immediate and long-lasting expenses is a spike in auto insurance premiums. Coverage costs could easily double after getting a DUI on your record. Some insurers may even drop coverage altogether, and it might be difficult to find new coverage. Additionally, many states require DUI offenders to complete alcohol education, driving classes, or treatment programs, which come with their own fees. You may also need to pay towing and impound fees, costs to get your license reinstated, or to install ignition interlock devices.

It Can Have a Significant Impact on Your Career

A DUI can have a serious impact on your career possibilities. Some employers have zero-tolerance policies and may terminate employees following a DUI. Even if your employer is willing to retain you, losing your driver’s license can make commuting to work difficult or impossible. For those whose jobs involve operating a vehicle, such as commercial drivers or delivery personnel, a DUI can mean immediate disqualification.

Having a DUI on your record can also lead to barriers when looking for employment. Background checks are more accessible to employers and a more common part of the hiring process than ever before. Many employers will think you have poor judgment or character flaws if they see a DUI in your driving history. That can make it difficult to pursue more career opportunities or to find employment.

Your Personal Relationships and Social Life May Suffer

Many drivers may not appreciate how a DUI can strain personal relationships. The feelings of guilt and shame can often impact loved ones. Financial burdens, loss of transportation, and potential jail time can create added stress in households, especially when others must take over your responsibilities. Friends and family members may lose trust, and some relationships may suffer due to embarrassment or social stigma. In extreme cases, a DUI could influence issues like child custody and visitation if it comes up in family court.

A short drive after a few drinks might not seem like a big deal, but it can have long-lasting consequences that touch every part of your life. To avoid these problems, you should never drive after drinking. If you do get a DUI charge, reach out to an attorney to help mitigate the potential damage.