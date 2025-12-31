FDA Clears First Daily Wegovy Pill

National survey finds most U.S. teens continue avoiding drugs.

Federal regulators have approved the first daily pill designed to treat obesity, marking a major shift in how weight loss medication can be delivered. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared a pill version of Wegovy, a drug already known for its injectable form, giving patients a needle-free option for managing weight. The decision gives drugmaker Novo Nordisk a lead in the race to bring an obesity pill to market, while a similar pill from Eli Lilly remains under FDA review.

Wegovy belongs to a class of drugs known as GLP-1 medications. These drugs copy the action of a natural hormone that helps control hunger and signals fullness after eating. Injectable versions of these drugs have changed obesity treatment in recent years, helping millions of people lose significant amounts of weight. In the United States alone, obesity affects about 100 million people, making new treatment options a major public health issue.

Novo Nordisk said the Wegovy pill should be available within weeks. Experts believe oral medications could make weight loss treatment easier to access, especially for people who struggle with the cost or inconvenience of weekly injections. Surveys show that about one in eight Americans have tried injectable GLP-1 drugs, but many more say they cannot afford them or prefer not to use needles.

Doctors who treat obesity say the pill option fills an important gap. Some patients avoid injections altogether, while others find daily pills easier to fit into a routine. Specialists note that obesity is a long-term condition, and having more treatment choices allows care to be better matched to each patient’s needs and preferences.

The pill contains 25 milligrams of semaglutide, the same active ingredient found in injectable Wegovy and Ozempic, as well as a lower-dose pill approved for diabetes several years ago. In a large clinical trial, people taking the oral version of Wegovy lost an average of 13.6 percent of their body weight over about 15 months. Those taking a placebo pill lost just over 2 percent. The results were close to the average weight loss seen with injectable Wegovy.

Trial participants reported reduced hunger and fewer constant thoughts about food. One physician who took part in the study said the pill helped quiet food cravings and made it easier to eat less without feeling deprived. Weight loss also led to improvements in blood pressure and cholesterol levels, reducing the need for other medications.

Eli Lilly’s experimental obesity pill, known as orforglipron, showed similar but slightly lower results in trials, with average weight loss of just over 11 percent. Both pills produced less weight loss than Lilly’s injectable drug Zepbound, which targets two gut hormones and has led to average losses of around 21 percent. Still, experts stress that even moderate weight loss can bring meaningful health benefits.

Side effects of the pill are similar to those seen with injectable GLP-1 drugs. The most common problems include nausea, diarrhea, and stomach discomfort, especially during early use. Doctors say these effects often ease over time, but they remain a concern for some patients.

The Wegovy pill does come with specific instructions. It must be taken in the morning with a small amount of water on an empty stomach, followed by a 30-minute wait before eating or drinking. This step is needed to protect the drug from breaking down in the stomach too quickly. Lilly’s pill does not have these limits, which could appeal to some users.

Cost remains one of the biggest questions. Pills are generally cheaper to make than injections, raising hopes that prices may come down. Novo Nordisk said a starting dose may be offered for about $149 per month through some providers, with more details expected soon. Federal officials have also said they are working to push down prices for GLP-1 drugs, which can cost more than $1,000 a month.

Doctors say the most important impact of the new pill may be broader access. Whether patients choose a daily pill or a weekly shot, experts agree that affordability will shape how widely these drugs are used. As more options enter the market, weight loss treatment may become more realistic for many people who have long been priced out or left without choices.

