FDA Recalls Alyacen Birth Control Dosages Nationwide

FDA recalls several Alyacen birth control lots after tests found unacceptable impurity levels.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a nationwide recall involving three doses of the birth control medication Alyacen 7/7/7 after testing found the products failed quality standards related to impurities. The recall affects Alyacen 7/7/7 tablets made by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. The medication combines norethindrone and ethinyl estradiol, two hormones commonly used to prevent pregnancy and treat conditions related to hormone balance. Federal records show the recall was first started on May 27 and was later classified by the FDA on June 12 as a Class II recall, meaning the product may cause temporary or medically reversible health problems.

The affected tablets contain hormone combinations of 0.5 milligrams and 0.035 milligrams, 0.75 milligrams and 0.035 milligrams, and 1 milligram and 0.035 milligrams. The medication is packaged in blister cards containing 28 tablets designed for a 28-day treatment cycle. Two lot numbers are included in the recall notice: 20240411 with an expiration date of June 30, 2026, and 20250252, which expires on March 31, 2027.

According to the agency, the recall was triggered after testing showed these lots failed requirements for total impurities and degradation products. In drug manufacturing, impurities are unwanted substances that may appear during production or develop as a medication ages. Degradation refers to chemical changes that can occur over time. The FDA did not provide details about the exact impurity levels found in the tablets or whether any illnesses or injuries have been reported. The agency also did not specify whether the impurities could reduce the drug’s effectiveness or affect its safety profile.

Even though the agency has issued a warning to discontinue use of these specific birth control pills, health experts generally advise patients not to stop taking prescription medications without first speaking to a healthcare provider. It’s important for patients to fully understand the benefits and risks associated with changing a medication regimen. Women using Alyacen 7/7/7 who believe they may have one of the affected lots are encouraged to check the packaging and contact their doctor or pharmacist for further guidance regarding any next steps that need to be taken. For those who take the medication primarily to prevent pregnancy, healthcare providers may recommend switching to another contraceptive method while questions about the affected product are resolved. People taking the drug for hormone regulation or menstrual symptoms may also need an alternative, equally as effective, prescription.

Drug recalls involving birth control pills are relatively uncommon but not unheard of. Past recalls have involved packaging mistakes, missing tablets, labeling problems and manufacturing issues that raised concerns about quality or effectiveness. Some types of birth control have also been at the center of lawsuits in the past due to general risks associated with use, including developing life-threatening blood clots. Patients with concerns should, again, speak with their physician to determine whether the benefits of use outweigh these risks.

While the agency considers the risk of serious health effects in these Alyacen birth control lots to be relatively low, the warning might offer peace of mind to some patients that the safety of their medications is being closely monitored by industry watchdogs at every stage. The FDA routinely posts recall notices and updates as additional information becomes available.

Sources:

3 Birth Control Drugs Have Been Recalled Nationwide: FDA

FDA Announces Nationwide Recall of Birth Control Pills—Nearly 27,000 Packs Affected