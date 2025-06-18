Federal Judge: Trump Admin. Can’t Stop Harvard from Admitting International Students

Harvard has said that, in light of the court’s ruling, it will continue enrolling international students unless and until an alternate decision is issued.

A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration cannot yet prevent Harvard from admitting new international students.

In her Monday order, U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs extended a previous prohibition against President Donald Trump’s June 4 order against Harvard.

Trump, in an unprecedented move, has tried using his authority as president to take direct action against Harvard. His executive order states that Harvard is barred from admitting international students due to the school’s alleged failure to curb “known illegal activity” on campus.

The president’s remarks refer to a longstanding dispute between Trump and places of learning.

In the case of Harvard, he claims that the university’s administration tolerated pro-Palestine protests with antisemitic elements and failed to protect Jewish students from threats and harassment.

“Admission into the United States to attend, conduct research, or teach at our Nation’s institutions of higher education is a privilege granted by our Government, not a guarantee,” the executive order says.

Tiberius Davis, a Justice Department representing the Trump administration, told Judge Burroughs that the president did not single Harvard out for mistreatment. Instead, Davis claims, Trump only issued his executive order after Harvard failed to respond to requests for information about its international students.

The Trump administration also told the court that the government is concerned, in part, because Harvard appears to maintain ties with China and “other foreign adversaries.”

“The power is with Harvard to fix this and make it go away,” Davis told the court on Monday.

“We don’t trust them to host foreign students,” he added.

Harvard, for its part, claims that Trump’s executive order is clearly unconstitutional and in violation of the First Amendment. The targeted executive order, Harvard contends, is yet “another illegal retaliatory step” in the Trump administration’s bizarre battle against one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

In an earlier hearing, Judge Burroughs appeared sympathetic to Harvard’s arguments, observing that Trump’s executive order is an abrupt disruption to the school’s tradition of admitting talented students from around the world.

“People are afraid and reluctant to come here,” Burroughs said last month.

If Trump succeeds in enforcing his executive order, the consequences for Harvard could be immense. NPR notes that Harvard currently enrolls about 7,000 international students—more than a quarter of its entire student body.

Harvard has said that, in light of the court’s extension, it will continue enrolling international students unless and until an alternate decision is issued.

