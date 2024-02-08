Federal Jury Convicts Heavily Armed Methamphetamine Dealer

At the time of his arrest, Brown had a prior felony conviction for criminal confinement, and was prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law.

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal jury has found Manuel L. Brown, 49, of Indianapolis, guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and evidence introduced at trial, on September 3, 2020, Fishers Police Department officers were on active patrol when they observed a Dodge Caravan commit multiple traffic violations. Officers conducted a routine traffic stop and identified Manuel Brown as the driver. A K9 officer was called to the scene and dedicated the presence of drugs inside the vehicle.

Officers searched the van and located a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue in the center console, a loaded .22 caliber revolver, an additional .22 caliber revolver, a loaded Smith and Wesson revolver, a zippered case containing a loaded.45 caliber pistol, multiple plastic bags containing a total of 214 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of heroin and fentanyl, and two digital scales, plastic bags for packaging drugs, a night vision rifle scope, multiple boxes of ammunition, and $1,750 in cash. An examination of the data on his mobile phone located numerous messages relating to drug trafficking as well as images of drugs on scales and of one of the seized firearms.

At the time of his arrest, Brown had a prior felony conviction for criminal confinement, and was prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law.

“Illegal guns and deadly drugs are a scourge on our neighborhoods, and armed drug traffickers like this defendant will continue to be a priority for federal prosecution,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “The trial conviction here is a testament to the talent and dedication of the officers, agents, and prosecutors who disrupted the defendant’s crimes and ensured that he will be held accountable. Hamilton County is safer today because of them.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Fishers Police Department investigated this case. U.S District Court Judge James R. Sweeney presided over the trial and will sentence Brown at a later date. Brown faces up to life in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorneys Pamela S. Domash and Jeremy C. Fugate, who prosecuted this case.