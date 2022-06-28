Female Students at an Ohio High School Claim Sexual Harassment by Male Classmates

Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

WOIO1 reported that many female students at an Ohio-based high school are reporting multiple incidents of sexual harassment performed by their male classmates. According to reports, the incidents of harassment took place on school grounds. One female student claims that she was sexually violated by a male classmate.

In response to these allegations, the school is slapping the male students on the wrist. Recently, dozens of students staged a walk-out to protest the school’s inaction to the claims. Parents of the female students are claiming that the incidents are not only affecting their education but their sanity as well.

The School District told 19 News that they are investigating the sexual harassment claims. The students are demanding action and accountability before one more classmate is victimized.

Why sexual harassment in academic settings needs to be handled with care and taken seriously.

Ohio law prohibits any form of sexual harassment in any setting. Oftentimes, if left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to more severe sexual crimes. Both men and women are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

In the case of teenagers, these claims should be taken more seriously because of raging hormones and sensitivities that adults may not feel. A sexual harassment attorney can handle your case.

Sexual harassment or harassment of any kind can occur in many ways. Others may perceive the threatening messages to be harassment. Ohio law prohibits and punishes is extra harsh on incidents of sexual harassment that involve children. In the unfortunate event that anyone experiences sexual harassment in the workplace, it is recommended to do the following:

Bring the incident to the attention of your school advisor, teacher, or campus security.

Document the incident with your smartphone

Clarify the incident with your parents and seek help

Hire a sexual harassment attorney in your area to assist your legal strategy.

Students throughout the State of Ohio who witness sexual harassment in any way, shape, or form should not ignore the incidents. These incidents should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care. Help is available! You and your children are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment! Contact a skilled sexual harassment lawyer today!

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal expert in these cases.

