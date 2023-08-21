Filevine Launches ImmigrationAI to Streamline Operations for Immigration Attorneys and Clients

Salt Lake City, UT – Filevine, the most powerful immigration case management software on the market, recently announced the launch of ImmigrationAI, a new tool that deploys artificial intelligence (AI) to help law firms streamline their immigration operations and simplify the immigration application process for their clients. ImmigrationAI joins Filevine’s other AI features, including AIFields and DemandsAI.

Utilizing existing case information stored in Filevine, ImmigrationAI extracts key data points from various documents such as licenses and passports, assists in completing USCIS forms, and tracks form statuses. Immigration attorneys and their clients not only benefit from AI-powered document scanning and automated form fill, unique to Filevine, but also application support via a questionnaire available in 170 languages and question guides to ensure completion.

The existing process for filing immigration paperwork is complex and time-consuming, but with ImmigrationAI by Filevine, assembling documentation, completing forms, and tracking progress has never been easier. Filevine’s AI-enhanced immigration functionality streamlines the immigration process by automating tasks, reducing errors, and ensuring form consistency. ImmigrationAI automates the tedious, laborious grunt work of the immigration process and empowers immigration attorneys to support more clients by simplifying the demanding process for all those involved.