Filevine Unveils Legal Operating Intelligence System at LEX Summit 2025

Company introduces integrated AI technology advancing the future of legal intelligence.

SALT LAKE CITY /PRNewswire/ — At its annual customer conference, LEX Summit 2025, Filevine unveiled the Legal Operating Intelligence System (LOIS), the next evolution in connected legal technology. LOIS represents Filevine’s vision for how artificial intelligence and data automation can transform every aspect of legal work, empowering attorneys to deliver faster, more accurate outcomes with total transparency.

Filevine previewed the next generation of its AI-powered conversational workspace, allowing legal teams to ask questions and draft documents directly from live case files, notes, calendars, and custom fields, all within Filevine. The new experience emphasizes verifiable outputs, pairing every answer with source citations and excerpted evidence so attorneys can audit results instantly. Behind the scenes, intent-aware routing directs each query, whether summarizing depositions, extracting facts, or calculating rule-based deadlines, to the most suitable capability within LOIS, improving both speed and reliability.

Filevine also showcased innovation across its AI portfolio, including Timely, which automates jurisdiction-specific deadlines, and MedCron, which transforms medical records into searchable, exportable medical chronologies aligned with SOC 2 and HIPAA expectations. When it was time to showcase Depositions by Filevine, the company demonstrated a full, live deposition and how the software can assist legal professionals in real time.

“Firms deserve operational intelligence that meets them where they work,” said Ryan Anderson, CEO of Filevine. “LOIS is that tool. We can’t wait to help customers build, customize and leverage their own Legal Operational Intelligence System.”

LEX Summit also previewed a peek of Filevine’s refreshed brand identity, reflecting its evolution from a legal tech platform into a holistic operating system for legal intelligence. The company celebrated innovation in the legal community through the 2025 Filevine Customer Awards, recognizing Lerner and Rowe as an Inspirational Innovator, ARKO Corp-GPM Investments, LLC for Business Brilliance, and the Lifetime Achievement award to Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys. These firms are redefining efficiency, client service, and data-driven practice management.

The three-day event drew more than 1300 attendees from across the U.S. and Canada. This was Filevine’s largest customer gathering to date and featured Bob Odenkirk, Vanessa Van Edwards, and Alex Spiro as the main keynotes, sharing their knowledge, expertise, and wisdom to help others advance in their professions.

With LOIS, Filevine is redefining what it means to run a modern legal operation by connecting intelligence to every decision, every document, and every client interaction. For more information, visit www.filevine.com.

About Filevine

Filevine is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah with offices globally. For 10+ years, Filevine has been the legal work platform of record, now it is transforming legal work into legal intelligence. Its Legal Operating Intelligence System bridges the gap between traditional case management and the advanced capabilities modern legal teams demand. Built for success, Filevine empowers elite law firms, global enterprises, and government agencies alike. With AI built-in, not bolted-on, Filevine unifies case management, document automation, communication, billing, compliance, and analytics in one intelligent platform. Recognized as a leader in legal technology, Filevine has been honored by the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, The SaaS Awards, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Business Intelligence AI Excellence Award (2025). Today, thousands of firms and organizations trust Filevine to deliver speed, strategy, and measurable outcomes across every legal matter.