Filing a Homeowner’s Insurance Claim Explained

Did you know that most standard homeowner’s insurance policies cover your house and its contents to a pre-determined monetary value? Even if you don’t currently have the funds to rebuild your home, these policies will also reimburse you for the cost of rebuilding it.

Standard home insurance policies offer this type of coverage. Therefore, you can rest easy knowing that if something catastrophic happens to your house, you should be covered.

What Is Covered by a Homeowners Insurance Policy?

The standard homeowners’ insurance policy covers the physical structure of the house, the foundation of the house, and other structures on the premises, such as detached garages. It also covers the personal property kept inside the house, such as furniture, appliances, and electronics.

The insurance policy may also cover the landscaping cost and other items that add value to the property. Standard homeowners insurance policies cover the loss of use of your property and the loss of your property.

The loss of use of your property covers the cost of living somewhere else while your home is being repaired or rebuilt. The loss of your property covers the cost of replacing your damaged or lost items.

Homeowners’ insurance policies also cover certain living expenses, such as hotel bills, meals, and childcare, if you have to vacate your home because of a covered loss.

Basics of a Homeowners Insurance Claim

If a covered loss occurs and you need to file a claim, you should find a homeowner insurance lawyer and make a few crucial decisions together. The first step in the process is to identify the type of loss. If your policy covers a loss, you will be able to file a claim. If the loss is not covered, you must cover the expenses yourself.

The second step is to decide how much money you want to be paid for the loss. Some losses have specific dollar amounts, such as the cost of replacing stolen items. Other losses are more challenging to quantify. In this case, you will need to decide on a fair amount.

Types of Disasters Covered by Standard Policies

A standard homeowners insurance policy can cover both common and uncommon disasters and events. Common disasters and events covered by a standard homeowners insurance policy include:

Fires

Floods

Earthquakes

Tornadoes

Hurricanes

Vandalism

Break-ins

Accidents caused by animals

Less common disasters covered by a standard homeowners insurance policy include dropping heavy objects, building collapse due to land shifts or subsidence, lightning, fires caused by aircraft, and an act of war.

The Amount Paid out by a Standard Homeowners Insurance Policy

The amount of money a standard homeowners insurance policy pays out depends on several factors. Among them is the type of coverage selected, the insurance company you choose, and the value of your home.

Most standard policies will pay out up to the amount of coverage you select. However, if your home is worth more than your policy’s coverage amount, you may want to consider increasing the coverage amount to match the value of your home.

The insurance company you choose will also affect the amount of money you receive. Some insurance companies have a better track record of paying claims than others. If you shop for homeowners insurance, ask the company how quickly they pay out claims.

The type of home you have will also affect the amount of money you receive. Newer homes are worth more than older homes. Also, homes in locations prone to certain types of natural disasters may be worth less.

Seek Legal Help

Homeowners insurance is there to protect your home against the unexpected. If your policy covers a loss, filing a claim as soon as possible is essential. Doing so will help your insurance company pay your loss as quickly as possible.

Working with an attorney will simplify the claims process and increase your chances of recovering the amount you seek. Your lawyer will always represent your best interests and can help negotiate with the insurance company on your behalf.