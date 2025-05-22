Filing a Workers’ Comp Claim for a Back Injury as an Employee in Colorado

Prompt reporting, proper medical treatment, and thorough documentation are key. And if complications arise, don’t hesitate to seek professional legal guidance to ensure you receive the full support you deserve.

Back injuries are among the most common workplace injuries across all industries — and in Colorado, employees in retail, healthcare, construction, and warehouse roles are particularly vulnerable. Whether it’s from lifting heavy items, slipping on the job, or sitting in poor ergonomic positions for long hours, a back injury can quickly disrupt your ability to work and earn a living. Fortunately, Colorado’s workers’ compensation system exists to help employees like you recover physically and financially.

Understanding how to properly file a workers’ comp claim after a back injury is essential, especially if you want to avoid delays, denials, or lost benefits. In more serious cases, it may be worth speaking with a Denver back injury attorney to help you navigate the process and ensure your rights are fully protected.

Common Work-Related Back Injuries in Colorado

Back injuries on the job can range from mild muscle strains to serious disc herniations or spinal injuries requiring surgery. Some of the most common causes include:

Lifting heavy objects without proper form or assistance

Falls from ladders or stairs



Slipping on wet or uneven surfaces



Repetitive movements that strain the spine over time

Poor posture or workstation setup in office jobs

Even minor back issues can worsen if left untreated, which is why it’s important to report injuries early and seek medical evaluation promptly.

Who’s Eligible for Workers’ Comp for a Back Injury?

If you’re an employee in Colorado — whether full-time, part-time, or seasonal — you’re likely covered under the state’s workers’ compensation laws. Independent contractors typically aren’t covered unless they’ve been misclassified.

To qualify for benefits, your back injury must have occurred while performing work duties. This includes injuries that build up over time, like those caused by repetitive strain or poor ergonomics, not just one-time accidents.

Step-by-Step: Filing a Workers’ Comp Claim in Colorado

1. Report the Injury Immediately

You must notify your employer in writing within four working days of your injury. While you can still file after that, late reporting may reduce your benefits.

2. Get Medical Treatment from an Authorized Provider

In Colorado, your employer can direct you to a specific medical provider. If you see your own doctor without permission, the employer’s insurance may not pay the bill. Be sure to follow the treatment plan closely and document all visits.

3. Keep Detailed Records

Save everything — injury reports, medical documentation, time off work, and communication with your employer or insurer. These records can be vital if your claim is questioned or denied.

4. File a Claim with the Division of Workers’ Compensation

Although your employer should notify their insurance carrier, you can also file Form WC15 with the Colorado Division of Workers’ Compensation to ensure your case is officially documented.

What Benefits Can You Receive?

If your claim is accepted, you may be eligible for the following:

Medical treatment costs



Wage replacement if you’re unable to work temporarily (Temporary Total Disability – TTD)

Partial wage replacement if you return to work in a limited capacity (Temporary Partial Disability – TPD)

if you return to work in a limited capacity (Temporary Partial Disability – TPD) Permanent disability benefits if your injury causes long-term impairment

if your injury causes long-term impairment Vocational rehabilitation if you can’t return to your previous job

if you can’t return to your previous job Mileage reimbursement for travel to medical appointments

Challenges You May Face

Even valid claims can face resistance from insurance companies, especially if:

There’s a delay in reporting or seeking care

The insurer believes the injury wasn’t work-related

Your medical documentation isn’t strong enough

You had a pre-existing back condition, and they argue it’s not related to work

In these cases, your claim could be denied, or you may receive less than what you’re entitled to. You have the right to request a hearing or file an appeal. Legal representation can make a big difference at this stage.

When to Talk to an Attorney

If you’re struggling to get your claim approved, if your benefits were cut off prematurely, or if your injury is severe enough to impact your long-term ability to work, it’s smart to contact a workers’ compensation lawyer.

A skilled attorney can:

Evaluate whether your injury qualifies for permanent disability

Represent you in hearings or appeals

Ensure your medical evidence supports your claim

Fight any retaliation or wrongful termination related to your claim

Can You Be Fired After Filing a Workers’ Comp Claim?

Colorado is an “at-will” state, but retaliation for filing a workers’ compensation claim is illegal. If you suspect you were demoted, harassed, or terminated because of your claim, you should consult with an attorney immediately.

Final Thoughts

Back injuries can be life-altering — even more so when they interfere with your ability to work and provide for yourself or your family. Colorado’s workers’ comp system is designed to help, but it’s up to you to take the right steps to protect your claim from the start.

Prompt reporting, proper medical treatment, and thorough documentation are key. And if complications arise, don’t hesitate to seek professional legal guidance to ensure you receive the full support you deserve.