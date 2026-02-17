Final Guilty Plea Ends Jewelry Theft Case

Final defendant pleads guilty, closing major federal case against organized jewelry theft crew.

Federal prosecutors in South Florida announced the final guilty plea in a long-running case involving an organized jewelry theft ring tied to a Colombian robbery crew. The case closed with the admission of guilt by the last remaining defendant, bringing an end to an investigation that uncovered millions of dollars in losses and years of coordinated criminal activity. Authorities described the group as part of a wider pattern of South American theft crews that travel into the United States to target high-value goods.

The defendant, a Miami resident known by the nickname “El Enano,” was one of eleven people charged in the case. Prosecutors said the group focused on jewelry couriers working for high-end dealers, especially those moving items between showrooms, offices, and buyers. The thefts took place between late 2019 and mid-2021 and were carried out in South Florida and other locations. Investigators said the crew relied on planning, surveillance, and speed to steal expensive merchandise and disappear quickly.

Court records showed that members of the group followed jewelry salespeople from well-known jewelry centers, including large exchange buildings in Miami. They often rented vehicles using fake identity documents to avoid being tracked. Once a target was chosen, the crew followed the victim to another location, such as a parking lot or business entrance, where the robbery would take place. In several cases, victims were threatened or physically restrained to force compliance.

The defendant admitted to taking part in two robberies. In the first incident, the group mistakenly targeted a professional photographer who had been working with jewelry. Believing the photographer was carrying valuable goods, members of the crew followed the victim to a shopping center. During the robbery, the photographer was pushed, and equipment was stolen instead of jewelry. When the victim attempted to stop the getaway, the defendant reversed the vehicle, causing the photographer to be injured and thrown to the ground.

The second admitted robbery occurred weeks later and involved an actual jewelry courier. Prosecutors said the group followed a jewelry salesman to his business location in Miami Beach. While the salesman was still inside his vehicle, one member smashed the windows, and another grabbed a backpack filled with jewelry valued at more than one hundred thousand dollars. The defendant held the vehicle door shut, trapping the victim inside while the theft took place. A rented car obtained with false documents was used to carry out the crime.

Federal officials said the total losses tied to the theft ring exceeded five million dollars. The case involved charges related not only to robbery but also to money movement connected to stolen goods. Prosecutors stressed that the crimes were not random acts but part of a planned operation that relied on teamwork and repeated methods.

The defendant pleaded guilty to conspiracy and two robbery counts under federal law. He now faces a possible sentence of up to twenty years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for early May. The remaining ten defendants had already been convicted and sentenced to prison terms ranging from just under five years to more than fourteen years, depending on their roles in the operation.

Law enforcement agencies said the investigation required cooperation across multiple cities, counties, and countries. Federal agents worked alongside local police departments and international partners to track suspects, share intelligence, and connect crimes that at first appeared separate. Officials stated that the case showed how organized theft groups can operate across borders and why joint efforts are needed to stop them.

Prosecutors said the guilty plea sends a message that organized robbery crews will be identified and dismantled. They emphasized that such crimes put workers at risk and harm legitimate businesses. With the final conviction secured, authorities described the case as an important step in protecting public safety and disrupting large-scale theft networks.

