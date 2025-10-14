Financial Executive John J. Allgeier Joins Shumaker Advisors  

Known for his ability to create and execute strategic plans, secure critical resources, and implement effective operational structures, John excels at guiding organizations through major growth and transformation.

TOLEDO, OH — John J. Allgeier, a seasoned financial executive with more than 25 years of expertise across multiple industries, has joined Shumaker Advisors as Fractional Chief Financial Officer.

A Certified Public Accountant, John has built his career on providing strategic financial leadership to complex, multi-entity organizations. His background includes overseeing corporate financial operations, leading multi-million-dollar construction projects, and managing large-scale real estate development initiatives. Known for his ability to create and execute strategic plans, secure critical resources, and implement effective operational structures, John excels at guiding organizations through major growth and transformation.

“We are thrilled to be building upon our process and team with John’s addition,” said Mark Wagoner, Chairman, Shumaker Advisors, LLC. “His expertise in finance, operations, and development will bring incredible value to our clients and our organization as a whole.”

John is currently the President of Allgeier Enterprises, LLC and most recently served as Vice President of Real Estate Development, Construction, and Operations for Moffitt Cancer Center’s SPEROS campus, where he played a pivotal role in advancing a major federal, state, and county-supported real estate development initiative.

Ron Christaldi, President and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida, added, “John’s proven track record of leadership and his ability to manage complexity while keeping the big picture in mind makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team. His insight and experience will help strengthen our ability to deliver trusted guidance.”

John shared his excitement about joining the firm, saying, “I am honored to join Shumaker Advisors at such an exciting time of growth. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to build on the firm’s strong foundation, enhance our financial and operational strategies, and continue delivering exceptional value to the clients and communities we serve.”

