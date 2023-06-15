Find the Best Car Accident Lawyer for Your Case

Talk to multiple lawyers in your area to find someone who can take your case all the way to a trial verdict if necessary.

Getting into a car accident is never a good time. An accident can damage your car and cause significant injuries to you and your passengers – it can even be fatal. You or a loved one could find yourselves unable to work, dealing with painful injuries and potentially even a lifelong disability as a result of your car accident.

If the accident wasn’t your fault, the other party’s insurance company may reach out to you directly with a settlement offer. Don’t accept the first settlement you’re offered and don’t try to negotiate with the insurance company on your own. They have a team of lawyers on staff; you need an attorney of your own to successfully negotiate the best possible settlement, or even to take your case to trial. While you’ll want to hire a car accident lawyer as soon as possible after your accident, you should take the time to research local attorneys to make sure you’re getting the best help available.

Narrow Down Your Choices

The first step towards finding a good car accident lawyer is to narrow down the choices in your area. Check with your state bar association or with a website like Avvo.com to find personal injury attorneys in your area. Look for attorneys that have a lot of positive online reviews, good ratings, and zero disciplinary actions against them. Once you’ve narrowed down your search to the top half-dozen or so attorneys in your area, you can begin consultations. You should meet in person with any lawyer you’re planning to hire, so you can explain your case and get a feel for whether you’ll work well together, as well as asking important questions about the lawyer’s track record and experience.

Check References

You’re going to want to get references from any attorney you talk to. A reputable attorney should be happy to provide you with a list of past clients you can contact for references. Past clients will tell you whether or not they were happy with the attorney’s services, and why. You can also check the attorney’s Google reviews and reviews on social media. Always ask what percentage of an attorney’s clients come via reviews from other attorneys. The more referrals an attorney gets from colleagues, the better. Other attorneys tend to know which of their colleagues are good and which aren’t.

Research Track Records

When you’re searching for a New Port Richey car accident attorney, it’s important to research each attorney’s track record of settlements and judgments. You don’t want an attorney who will accept the first settlement offered just so they can get a quick payday. You want someone who will fight for what you deserve, even if that means going to trial.

You’d be surprised how many personal injury lawyers don’t have much, or any, experience taking a case to trial. You want to hire someone who has plenty of trial experience. Ask your attorney for a copy of their resume or check their website for information on past cases they’ve taken on, whether they went to trial or not, and what the outcomes were.

You’ll also want to hire a personal injury attorney that specializes in the kind of car accident you’ve had. Generalist attorneys exist, but they may not have the extensive experience or up-to-date knowledge your case requires. Ask attorneys how many cases like yours they’ve handled, and how often they reached a favorable conclusion for their clients.

Pay Attention to Communication Skills and Responsiveness

You’re going to be working with your attorney for months, maybe even a year or longer if your case goes to trial. You need to hire someone who is professional and responsive and knows how to communicate complex legal ideas in a way you can understand. Pay attention to how soon your phone calls are returned and your emails answered. Look for someone who meets you on your level instead of trying to impress you with incomprehensible legal jargon.

Ask about Contingency Fees

Car accident attorneys typically work on contingency, which means they only get paid if they win your case. Usually, they’ll take 33 to 40 percent of your settlement or award, plus additional third-party expenses, like court filing fees and fees for obtaining physician opinions and medical records. You may end up owing these fees even if you don’t win your case. Make sure you understand how the attorney will get paid and what you’ll be responsible for if you don’t win a settlement or judgment.

It’s not always easy to find a good car accident attorney, especially when you’re coping with injuries in the aftermath of your accident. Talk to multiple lawyers in your area to find someone who can take your case all the way to a trial verdict if necessary.