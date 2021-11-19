Finding the Best Grand Rapids Personal Injury Lawyers

Personal injury lawyers can help you with other types of accidents, such as a slip and fall or an injury caused by using a defective product.

When you’re left with a serious injury following an accident you’ll be in a lot of pain, desperate to find money to cover your medical expenses. Not to mention the money you lose if you miss work. If you’re in the state of Michigan, you need to look up the best personal injury lawyers in Grand Rapids to make sure your rights are protected and you get the compensation you deserve.

Most cases these lawyers have to deal with are car accidents. In 2020, for instance, there were over 245,000 car crashes in Michigan, resulting in 13,672 minor injuries and 4,484 serious injuries. All these people were left dealing with medical bills and lost work.

Many drivers believe that insurance will cover their expenses, at least until they are in an accident and discover the truth. Insurance companies don’t like to offer compensation, especially when you’re presenting them with eye-watering medical bills. They will try everything to find you at fault, at least in part, to reduce the money you’re entitled to. If you find yourself in such a situation, it’s best to contact experienced Michigan car accident lawyers and let them deal with insurance adjusters. Don’t sign any paper until you’ve spoken to a lawyer. The settlement the insurance company puts on the table will most certainly be lower than you deserve.

You’ll notice a significant change of attitude the moment you walk in with a good lawyer by your side.

The same goes for truck accidents that usually result in very serious injuries. If you or a loved one were involved in such an accident, get in touch with well-versed Grand Rapids truck accident lawyers. It takes many years of practice to understand the complexities of such a case. It might seem like a regular accident caused by speeding or driver fatigue, but you need to ask yourself whether there’s more to it. A skilled Michigan truck accident lawyer will want to consult the driver’s schedule for the previous days to see if they were not overworked. Truck companies are known for making their drivers work very hard without allowing them the rest and breaks they are entitled to under federal regulations. Also, your lawyer will check if the truck was in good shape and loaded correctly. It might very well be that the driver was innocent and that the accident was the company’s fault. In this case, your attorney might recommend suing the truck company.

Personal injury lawyers can help you with other types of accidents, such as a slip and fall or an injury caused by using a defective product. These cases fall under negligence and the law says the parties at fault need to pay for the consequences. Your lawyer will gather all the evidence needed to prove the owner of the premises or the product manufacturer were guilty of negligence.

And, no, getting a lawyer doesn’t mean you’ll have to go to court. In most cases, your lawyer will be able to negotiate a fair settlement out of court.