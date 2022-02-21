Fired for Being Pregnant in Santa Ana: What Can I Do?

Firing pregnant women is illegal due to the Civil Rights Act. This set of laws protects American workers against all forms of discrimination.

Welcoming a new child into the world should be a joyous experience, filled with new possibilities. Unfortunately, many mothers in Santa Ana find out that their employers don’t exactly share these feelings. In fact, many employers are so pessimistic about the possibility of having a pregnant worker that they simply fire these women. If you find yourself in this situation, you might be incredibly worried about the future. How are you going to provide for your child without a job?

First of all, you should know that what you’ve just experienced is completely illegal. Employers in California face severe consequences for firing women just because they are pregnant, and you can take legal action against them. In order to do this, you’ll need to get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in Santa Ana. These legal professionals can help you file a lawsuit against your employer for gender-based discrimination. Not only can this help you get your old job back, but it can also provide you with considerable financial compensation in the form of a settlement.

Why is Firing Pregnant Women Illegal?

Firing pregnant women is illegal due to the Civil Rights Act. This set of laws protects American workers against all forms of discrimination. This includes discrimination based on gender. Since only females can become pregnant, workers are unfairly targeting women when they fire them for this biological process. As a result, they are violating the Civil Rights Act when they terminate the employment of pregnant women.

Note that employers are still allowed to fire pregnant women if they have a valid reason. For example, you might have shown up late repeatedly for work. Or maybe you assaulting your co-workers. These are all valid reasons for termination, but an employer cannot fire you simply because you were pregnant.

Most employers do not admit that they are firing women because they are pregnant, and they instead come up with some kind of excuse. If you believe these excuses are invalid, you and your attorney can prove it by examining evidence. For example, your employer might have fired you after claiming that you were repeatedly late. However, your timesheet might clearly show that you have been punctual at all times. It may then become clear that the real reason you were fired is because of your pregnancy.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the California area for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney, you’re in luck. There are numerous legal professionals who will more than willing to help you in this endeavor, and you can get started immediately by booking your first consultation. Remember, it’s best to act quickly. You may only have a limited amount of time in which to take legal action due to California’s employment laws. Book your consultation today and take your first steps towards justice.