FisherBroyles Adds Cross-Border Legal Strategist He Xian, Expanding International and Corporate Practices

Veteran counsel brings deep China-U.S. experience in business, immigration and government affairs.

ATLANTA— FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, has added partner He Xian, Ph.D., to its Atlanta office, expanding the firm’s reach in commercial transactions, corporate governance, government affairs, immigration, international law, and litigation and risk management.

Xian has advised U.S. and international clients on legal issues involving international business expansion, immigration and dispute resolution. He has served as chair of the China practice at one of Michigan’s largest law firms and as a partner at a major international firm, where he facilitated strategic partnerships between business and government entities in both China and the United States.

“He’s a perfect combination of legal strategist, academic scholar and diplomatic bridge-builder,” said Kevin Broyles, cofounder and managing partner of FisherBroyles. “Xian’s bilingual fluency and cultural fluency have already helped companies operate with confidence in the U.S. market, and we’re thrilled to have him bring that experience to our platform.”

Xian has served as outside general counsel to a large state-owned enterprise operating in the U.S., supported major clean energy companies in U.S. workforce development and secured critical intracompany transfers for leading AI firms under the L-1A and L-1B visa programs. His litigation work has resulted in significant victories, including a $2 million judgment awarded to a group of foreign investments.

“FisherBroyles offers a platform that reflects how international legal work is done today: collaborative, cross-border and agile,” said Xian. “With a background spanning both legal practice and policy research, I look forward to helping clients navigate regulatory complexity, manage cross-cultural risks and make informed decisions in a global context.”

Xian earned his Juris Doctor and doctorate in information and media from Michigan State University, where he also taught and published research on social stratification, perception and policy. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and a certificate in Chinese legal systems from Peking University in Beijing.

His legal accomplishments have been featured in The New York Times, China Daily, China News Service and China Auto News.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Broyles and James Fisher II.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 29 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at www.fisherbroyles.com to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.