FisherBroyles Attorneys Among The Best Lawyers in Mexico™ for 2026

Partners Jair Bravo and Sergio Legorreta included in 17th Edition of Mexico Rankings.

MEXICO CITY—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, is proud to share that partners Jair Bravo and Sergio Legorreta have been named to Best Lawyers’ 17th edition of The Best Lawyers in Mexico™ for 2026.

The 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in Mexico™ acknowledges the professional excellence of more than 1,843 lawyers from 798 firms, based exclusively on peer review.

Bravo helped to establish the firm’s Latin America presence in February and serves as managing partner for Mexico. The veteran of more than 35 years was recognized for his work in corporate and mergers and acquisitions law.

An international business and corporate law specialist, Bravo previously held leadership roles at global law firms Baker McKenzie and EY Law. Focused on mergers and acquisitions, transactions, foreign trade and investment, dispute resolution, finance, banking and investment protection, he has represented and advised some of the world’s largest companies across a wide range of industries.

Legorreta, who joined FisherBroyles’ Mexico City office in June, was selected by his peers for his capabilities in communications law, technology law and venture capital law.

A leading voice on technology law across Latin America, Legorreta has created and led some of Mexico’s largest intellectual property practices, including highly sophisticated trademark and prosecution teams and some of the most successful brand enforcement teams in the region. He has been an integral part of global IP services teams managing some of the world’s largest trademark portfolios. His clients include technology startups, fintech and cryptocurrency-related businesses, among others.

“We’re proud of our entire roster of exceptional attorneys and thrilled that Jair and Sergio have been selected by Best Lawyers and their peers for their excellent work in Mexico,” said James Fisher II, cofounder and managing partner of FisherBroyles. “This recognition demonstrates not only their extensive knowledge and experience, but also their commitment to client service. Our clients across Latin America and beyond are in terrific hands.”

Founded more than 40 years ago, Best Lawyers® was the first to introduce professional recognition to the legal industry and today recognizes legal talent across 76 countries. It has been a trusted benchmark in the legal profession and is widely respected for its recognitions based entirely on peer review, capturing the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical and legal practice areas.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Fisher and Kevin Broyles.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 29 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at www.fisherbroyles.com to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.