FisherBroyles Bolsters Immigration Practice, Adds Veteran Attorney Jennifer Cory

Cory Named Leader of Firm’s Immigration Practice Group

DENVER— FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, and the only nontraditional law firm to be ranked in The Am Law 200, has bolstered its immigration practice with the addition of veteran attorney Jennifer Cory, who will lead the firm’s Immigration Practice Group.

Cory and her team bring nearly 25 years of immigration law experience to the firm. Most recently, she spent seven and a half years as a partner with Womble Bond Dickinson LLP and the former Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice, LLP prior to its 2017 combination with U.K.-based Bond Dickinson LLP. Earlier in her career, she was a partner at Garfinkel Immigration Law Firm for 16 years.

“For companies to remain competitive in the ever-increasing global economy, they must be able to hire and retain top talent efficiently and effectively, while ensuring their continued work status,” said Kevin Broyles, co-founder and co-managing partner of FisherBroyles. “Jennifer’s decades of experience, vast knowledge and comprehensive guidance ensure that clients and their employees confidently understand and comply with complex U.S. immigration law and regulations, and we’re thrilled to call her a partner.”

Globally recognized for her extensive knowledge and experience, Cory navigates the intricacies of U.S. immigration law to support a broad client base that includes educators, entrepreneurs, executives, innovators and investors across various industries, such as academia, automotive, financial, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and technology.

Among her notable accomplishments, Cory has developed a centralized immigration process for one of the world’s top automotive suppliers, facilitated work authorizations for hundreds of international clinical research associates on behalf of a multinational health information technology and clinical research provider and secured permanent resident status for a cutting-edge clinical researcher in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering.

She frequently draws upon her wide-ranging knowledge and experience to speak, present and write about immigration, compliance, enforcement and the impacts and effects on business and commerce.

“I am delighted that my team and I have joined FisherBroyles, a trailblazer in the legal industry with its innovative, distributed model that redefines how law firms can deliver exceptional service,” said Cory. “I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues, leading the very capable immigration practice group and continuing to provide our clients with the strategic solutions and personalized attention they deserve.”

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by James Fisher and Kevin Broyles.

