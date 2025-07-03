FisherBroyles Bolsters London Presence with Senior Transactional Attorney Edward Allbless

Firm expands global footprint with senior international energy and commercial transactions attorney.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, has strengthened its presence in London with the addition of partner Edward Allbless. A senior transactional and disputes lawyer with more than three decades of cross-border experience, Allbless brings a background advising on high-value energy, infrastructure and commercial matters across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Allbless’ experience includes leading roles at global firms such as CMS Cameron McKenna LLP, Coudert Brothers, Pillsbury Winthrop LLP and Dentons, guiding some of the world’s most complex upstream oil and gas and major infrastructure projects. His arrival is a significant step in FisherBroyles’ strategic investment in London and the wider EMEA region.

“Edward brings world-class experience and judgement to our firm,” said Kevin Broyles, cofounder and managing partner of FisherBroyles. “He has advised on some of the most sophisticated energy and infrastructure deals globally and has done so for clients ranging from sovereign oil and gas entities to major financial institutions. His joining reflects our growing commitment to the London market and our vision for a high-performance global team.”

Allbless has also provided counsel for multi-million-dollar power generational facilities, major mining ventures and engineering and construction developments. In addition to transactional work, he has led high-stakes international arbitration matters under ICC, UNCITRAL, LCIA and LMAA rules, often representing clients in multi-jurisdictional disputes involving delay claims, variation orders and defect allegations.

His clients have included state-owned oil companies, multinational energy developers, global banks and international trading houses. Notably, he has served as lead legal counsel for the acquisition of a significant stake in a major gas field in Oman, advised Qatargas on the financing of multi-billion-dollar LNG infrastructure and represented a UK oil and gas developer in the divestment of assets in Vietnam.

“FisherBroyles is reshaping how sophisticated legal services are delivered, and I’m excited to be part of that transformation,” said Allbless. “My work has involved managing legal risk on large-scale, cross-border energy and infrastructure projects across diverse jurisdictions. Joining a platform that allows me to focus on client needs, especially in technically and commercially complex environments, means I can continue delivering senior-level counsel where it matters most.”

As international client needs continue to evolve, the firm is strategically building a team of elite practitioners across practice areas to meet demand for integrated, partner-led counsel. The firm’s distributed approach allows it to deliver exceptional legal services more efficiently, with an emphasis on senior-level expertise, responsiveness and innovation.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Broyles and James Fisher II.

