FisherBroyles Brings on Veteran Attorney Wayne Zell, Complementing Corporate Practice Group with More Than 40 Years of Experience

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, has added partner Wayne Zell to its Corporate Practice Group in Washington, D.C. The veteran attorney and Certified Exit Planner (CExP) brings more than 40 years of experience in business succession, exits and estate planning to the firm.

As an asset protection and estate planning attorney, Zell advises clients from business inception through to final sale. He represents a wide range of entrepreneurs, institutions, high-net-worth individuals, technology companies, real estate developers, government contractors and nonprofits on general business formation and operations, tax and exit planning, mergers and acquisitions, executive compensation and other founder/CEO matters. Over the course of his career, he has also served as the architect for hundreds of multimillion-dollar transactions.

Focused on complex business and estate planning, taxation and business exit strategies, he authored the Amazon bestseller and award-winning book, Your Multimillion-Dollar Exit, highlighting a unique process to assist entrepreneurs successfully exit from their business. The book has captured several awards, including the 2024 PenCraft Book Award, and was featured by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of Four Books for Entrepreneurs Looking to Break the Mold.

“Wayne’s extensive experience and visibility is a considerable addition to our firm and corporate team,” said James Fisher II, cofounder and managing partner of FisherBroyles. “He has advised on hundreds of transactions of all sizes throughout his accomplished career and regularly speaks and presents on estate, tax, business and exit planning, becoming a venerable voice in the legal industry and for entrepreneurs. We’re pleased to have him as our colleague.”

Zell regularly guides clients in structuring and preparing intricate revocable and irrevocable trusts, family limited partnerships, limited liability companies, life insurance vehicles, charitable giving arrangements, including charitable lead trusts and charitable remainder trusts, private foundations, public foundations, grant-making programs and other estate planning matters.

Drawing on more than four decades of experience counseling, speaking, educating, advocating, writing and advising on estate, business, tax and exit planning, Zell has served on the boards of several privately held companies and hosts the Blueprint for Wealth video and podcast series — found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube — where he interviews entrepreneurs from various industries about their experiences, challenges and paths to success.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Fisher and Kevin Broyles.

