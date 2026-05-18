FisherBroyles Enters Nashville Market with Addition of Corporate Attorney Stacey Garrett Koju

Partner Ken Cutshaw to Join Koju in Nashville Office.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the first and one of the largest distributed law firms in the world, has expanded its North American presence with the addition of corporate attorney Stacey Garrett Koju in Nashville, Tennessee. With its entry into Nashville, FisherBroyles now operates in 32 geographic markets across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia.

Koju has more than 30 years of legal experience handling complex business transactions, corporate and nonprofit governance, regulatory compliance and legal risk mitigation. She focuses her practice on corporate transactions, employment practices, health care, higher education, general counsel services and the design of executive compensation plans and agreements.

Providing counsel on executive-level employment matters, Form I-9 guidance and audits and comprehensive immigration strategy, she regularly handles workplace investigations, employment practices and procedures, severance agreements, non-competition and non-disclosure agreements and advises on the development of internal procedures and operations manuals.

Koju advises both for-profit and nonprofit organizations on a wide range of corporate matters, including best practices for ethical and accountability standards, board oversight and authority and the resolution of internal disputes.

She guides clients on business formation and structuring, including shareholder and operating agreements, as well as member withdrawals and disputes, mergers and acquisitions, complex contracts and related disputes.

Koju comes to FisherBroyles from Spencer Fane LLP, where she served on the firm’s executive and compensation committees. She also spent 19 years with Bone McAllester Norton PLLC.

Ken Cutshaw, an accomplished corporate attorney and partner at FisherBroyles, will join Koju in Nashville to help launch the firm’s newest market. He guides clients in the areas of international business and trade law, government issues and corporate matters. Cutshaw has taught business law as an adjunct professor at seven universities over the course of three decades and previously served as chief legal officer for two global restaurant brands.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Stacey to the FisherBroyles team in our newest market in Nashville,” said James Fisher II, cofounder and managing partner at FisherBroyles. “Her extensive corporate background and depth of regulatory and compliance experience will help our clients with their most complex issues.”

“Expanding our geographic footprint with attorneys as sophisticated and proven as Stacey and Ken demonstrates our firm’s commitment to providing clients with exceptional counsel and guidance where and when it’s needed, reinforcing the advantages of our distributed model and its continued growth.”

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Fisher and Kevin Broyles.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 32 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at http://www.fisherbroyles.com/ to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.