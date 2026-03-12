FisherBroyles Expands Corporate and Real Estate Bench with Addition of Partner Jennifer Nichols

Nichols Joins Firm’s Naples, Florida, office.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, has added its third new partner in two weeks with the addition of corporate and real estate attorney Jennifer Nichols in Naples, Florida. Nichols comes to FisherBroyles from Roetzel & Andress, where she previously spent 15 years practicing.

Nichols joins FisherBroyles with a practice focused on guiding and representing planned communities, including condominium, cooperatives and homeowners’ associations. She advises her association clients on day-to-day administration and operations issues, corporate governance and enforcement, and document interpretation, ensuring regulatory compliance with Florida and federal laws.

She has extensive experience in civil litigation, arbitration and mediation matters involving property and contract disputes, lien and mortgage foreclosures, landlord-tenant matters and residential real estate transactions.

Nichols has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® for Community Association Law and Real Estate Law for three consecutive years has been named the publication’s 2026 “Lawyer of the Year.” She has also been named a Naples Illustrated “Top Lawyer” in Real Estate Law.

“Jennifer brings an established and proven background that immediately enhances our firm’s corporate and real estate practice groups,” said James Fisher II, cofounder and managing partner at FisherBroyles. “Her deep community association knowledge and experience equips and prepares clients not only to navigate challenges in the real estate industry — such as rising insurance costs and operational expenses — but also to address evolving regulatory and compliance laws. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Fisher and Kevin Broyles.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 29 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at http://www.fisherbroyles.com/ to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.