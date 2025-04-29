FisherBroyles Expands Practice with Two Naples-Based Trusts and Estates Attorneys

Lisa Lipman and Geena Kandel bring extensive experience in estate planning, administration and fiduciary representation.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms — and the only nontraditional law firm to be ranked in The Am Law 200 — has added two Naples-based trusts and estates attorneys to its growing private client services team. Partner Lisa Lipman and attorney Geena Kandel join the firm from Roetzel & Andress, bringing experience in estate planning, trust and estate administration and related areas for high-net-worth individuals and fiduciaries.

“Lisa and Geena are outstanding additions to our private client services team and bolster our already reputable trusts and estates practice group,” said Jess Bahs, managing partner and chair of FisherBroyles’ Tax Group. “Lisa’s nearly two decades of experience guiding high-net-worth individuals and families through all aspects of estate and tax planning and administration, paired with Geena’s sharp legal acumen and highly personalized approach to complex estate and trust matters, exemplify the caliber of talent we seek out. Their combined skillsets enhance our ability to deliver the exceptional service and efficient solutions our clients expect and deserve.”

Lipman brings nearly 20 years of experience advising high-net-worth individuals, families, charitable organizations and corporate fiduciaries in estate and tax planning. She most recently spent over 12 years as a partner at Roetzel & Andress, following nearly five years at GrayRobinson, P.A.

Lipman focuses her practice on estate and tax planning, Florida domicile planning, family wealth transfers, and estate and trust administration. Her work includes drafting wills and powers of attorney, funding revocable and irrevocable trusts, decanting irrevocable trusts and preparing federal estate tax returns. She is regularly called upon to handle complicated trust administration and probate matters for sophisticated estates.

An active member of the Collier County Women’s Bar Association, Lipman served as president from 2017 to 2018 and was a member of the executive board from 2010 to 2019. In 2024, she was named the association’s Woman Lawyer of the Year. She is also a member of the Estate Planning Council of Naples and the Collier County Bar Association. Lipan has been recognized in Best Lawyers in America® for Trusts and Estates (2021-2025), Corporate Law (2022-2025) and Litigation – Trusts and Estates (2022-2025).

“It’s been my privilege over the last 17 years to advise and assist individuals and families with their trusts and estates planning and administration, no matter how complex, to help them achieve their personal goals and objectives,” said Lipman. “I’m grateful for their trust and look forward to continuing this fundamentally important work on behalf of my clients as a partner at FisherBroyles.”

Kandel focuses her practice on estate planning, estate and trust administration, Florida domicile planning and family wealth transfers. She brings a highly personalized approach to working with high-net-worth clients, as well as fiduciaries and charitable organizations requiring experienced legal counsel in complex trust and estate matters.

Kandel’s experience includes preparing wills, revocable and irrevocable trusts, decanting irrevocable trusts and drafting ancillary documents such as powers of attorney. She regularly handles trust administration and probate for complicated estates and is known for her meticulous, client-centered approach.

Kandel has been recognized as a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® for Trusts and Estates and Litigation – Trusts and Estates (2025) and selected as a Florida Super Lawyer “Rising Star” (2024). She is a board member of the Estate Planning Council of Naples and the Collier County Bar Foundation, a director of the Collier County Bar Association Young Lawyer Section, and a former Chair of the CCBA’s Trusts & Estates Section.

“I’m honored to join a firm that truly values innovation and client-focused service,” said Kandel. “Estate planning and administration is deeply personal work, and it’s about helping clients protect what matters most and plan with confidence. FisherBroyles’ unique model gives me the flexibility to be even more responsive and strategic in how I serve my clients, and I’m eager to continue building meaningful, long-term relationships in this next chapter of my practice.”

The addition of Lipman and Kandel underscores FisherBroyles’ commitment to expanding its private client services capabilities by attracting highly skilled trusts and estates attorneys in key markets like Naples, enhancing the firm’s ability to deliver innovative, client-focused solutions to high-net-worth individuals, families and fiduciaries.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by James Fisher II and Kevin Broyles.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 28 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at www.fisherbroyles.com to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.