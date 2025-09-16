FisherBroyles Grows Naples Office with Addition of Veteran Attorney Jamie Schwinghamer

Schwinghamer brings extensive experience in Trust, Estates and Civil Litigation.

ATLANTA —FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, has bolstered its Naples office with the addition of attorney Jamie Schwinghamer. Schwinghamer joins as a partner, bringing nearly 20 years of legal experience in estate, trust and guardianship litigation and administration, as well as civil pretrial and trial services.

Schwinghamer represents a diverse client base, including individual and institutional trustees, personal representatives, guardians, agents under powers of attorney and health care surrogate designations and trust and estate beneficiaries. She also brings knowledge in commercial litigation, including business contracts, shareholder and partnership disputes and real estate conflicts.

“Joining FisherBroyles allows me to leverage its innovative platform while continuing to focus on what I am passionate about—protecting families, ensuring justice and guiding clients through some of life’s most challenging legal matters,” said Schwinghamer. “I am excited to collaborate with a team that values both professionalism and client-centered service.”

Throughout her career, Schwinghamer has successfully handled complex matters, such as will and trust contests, guardianship capacity and appointment litigations and breach of fiduciary duty claims. Her litigation achievements include securing injunctions to prevent and remedy elder exploitation, representing beneficiaries and fiduciaries in trust and estate disputes involving capacity and undue influence claims and settling multi-party trust, estate and guardianship conflicts.

Beyond the courtroom, Schwinghamer is a leader in the legal community, currently serving as the President of the Collier County Bar Association and a Past President of the Collier County Women’s Bar Association. She is a recognized thought leader and frequent speaker on guardianship, trust and estate topics, regularly presenting to professional associations and bar groups across Florida. She is also an accomplished author with numerous articles published in respected legal magazines and journals.

“Jamie’s experience in high-profile trust and estate disputes, combined with her compassionate approach to guardianship matters, makes her an invaluable addition to our Naples team,” said James Fisher II, cofounder and managing partner of FisherBroyles. “Her ability to handle sensitive and complex issues aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional client solutions.”

Schwinghamer earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law in 2006 and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Social Science from Florida Gulf Coast University. She is admitted to practice in Florida and has previously practiced with prominent firms including Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart, P.A., Hahn Loeser & Parks, LLP, and Roetzel & Andress, LPA.

Schwinghamer’s arrival is a key part of FisherBroyles’ strategy to expand its robust trust and estates practice in the Naples market.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Fisher and Kevin Broyles.

