FisherBroyles Grows North American Footprint with Additions of Attorneys Peter Booth, Ashley LaValley and Sergio Legorreta

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, has strengthened its North American presence with the additions of Peter Booth in Denver, joining the real estate practice, and Ashley LaValley in Chicago and Sergio Legorreta in Mexico City, joining the intellectual property group.

A highly regarded attorney with over 15 years of experience, Booth joins the firm’s legal counsel in real estate development, investment and restructuring. Licensed in Colorado and Illinois, he has advised the acquisition, development, financing and sale of real estate assets involving substantial sums. His track record spans asset classes including student housing, senior living, multifamily, mixed-use, light industrial and retail properties, as well as distressed assets and complex reorganizations.

He also has significant experience navigating distressed transactions and representing clients in Chapter 11 cases, Section 363 sales and complex restructurings—having advised on the repositioning of portfolios involving over $9 billion in debt.

Booth is known for leading major student housing developments, with projects ranging from $50 million to $175 million in build costs and sales up to $25 million. He also served as lead counsel on a high-profile, multiphase apartment and retail project in downtown Phoenix, developed in partnership with the City and featuring two completed towers, with a third set to break ground in 2026.

LaValley, based in Chicago, brings experience in complex intellectual property and strategic IP counseling. A registered patent attorney, she represents clients across sectors such as network security, medical devices, wireless tracking, artificial turf systems and athletic equipment. LaValley has successfully handled matters in federal and state courts nationwide, and regularly appears before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. She also represents clients in post-grant proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, including inter partes reviews.

In addition to her litigation practice, LaValley advises companies—from startups to established corporations—on building and protecting robust IP portfolios. She counsels on licensing, patent procurement, trademark clearance and prosecution, trade secret protection and risk assessment strategies.

Her background in physics and mathematics, combined with her courtroom experience, gives her clients a distinct advantage when navigating technical legal challenges.

Legorreta joins the firm’s Mexico City office, further expanding its budding Latin American presence. FisherBroyles first established locations in Mexico City and Monterrey in February, and now counts 11 total attorneys across its two offices in the country.

A seasoned specialist in technology law, Legorreta has created and led some of Mexico’s largest IP practices, including highly sophisticated trademark and prosecution teams and some of the most successful brand enforcement teams in Latin America. He’s been an integral part of global IP services teams managing some of the world’s largest trademark portfolios.

Legorreta became one of Latin America’s first technology and internet attorneys, leveraging his background in computer programming and experience in the creation of internet-related businesses to be a leading voice on technology law in the region.

His work includes technology startups, fintech and cryptocurrency-related businesses, brand expansion, physical retail and fashion and luxury companies.

“Peter, Ashley and Sergio each bring a combination of depth and agility in their respective fields,” said James Fisher II, cofounder and managing partner of FisherBroyles. “Peter has a proven ability to lead complex, high-value real estate deals that shape communities. Ashley’s and Sergio’s precision in high-stakes IP litigation and strategic counseling gives their clients a real edge in protecting their innovations. Their entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our model, and we’re proud to welcome them to the firm.”

FisherBroyles continues to grow its practice areas by bringing on seasoned attorneys with a track record of excellence and innovation. The firm remains committed to delivering partner-level legal counsel through a collaborative, agile platform that redefines how sophisticated legal services are delivered.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Fisher and Kevin Broyles.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 29 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at www.fisherbroyles.com to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.