FisherBroyles Grows Private Client Services with Addition of Sarah Broder

WASHINGTON—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, and the only nontraditional law firm to be ranked in The Am Law 200, has grown its private client services practice with the addition of attorney Sarah Broder, marking the firm’s second private client services hire since late December. Broder joins former Stein Sperling colleague Adam Abramowitz, who moved to FisherBroyles in December.

With over a decade of legal experience, Broder’s practice covers all aspects of estate planning, from complex high-net-worth strategies and business succession planning to more straightforward guidance, including wealth, asset and beneficiary protection, as well as legacy and charitable gift arrangements. Her practice also extends to fiduciary litigation, probate matters and the administration of trusts following the death of a family member.

Drawing upon her previous experience in family law, she is highly skilled in the division of retirement assets in the context of divorce, including those involving private employer-sponsored plans governed by ERISA, Qualified Domestic Relations Orders (QDROs), federal government pensions, Thrift Savings Plans and military pensions.

“I am excited to join FisherBroyles, where I can continue to focus on understanding and addressing clients’ goals when it comes to crafting tailored estate plans,” said Broder. “I look forward to working alongside other outstanding attorneys who are equally committed to providing exceptional service and ensuring clients feel confident throughout the planning process.”

Jess Bahs, FisherBroyles managing partner and practice group leader, added: “Sarah’s addition to FisherBroyles’ private client services team demonstrates our firm’s ongoing commitment to hiring the industry’s best and brightest legal minds to ensure our clients always receive sophisticated advice and solutions. Her acute ability to listen closely to clients, interpret their needs and put their concerns at ease doesn’t go unnoticed, and we’re thrilled she’s joined our team.”

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by James Fisher and Kevin Broyles.

