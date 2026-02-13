FisherBroyles’ Growth Trajectory Continues with Additions of Jiangang Ou and Ying Chen

New partners strengthen litigation, corporate and cross-border capabilities.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, has expanded its presence in Houston, Texas, with the additions of partners Jiangang “James” Ou and Ying Chen. Both join the firm from Archer & Greiner, P.C., and bring complementary practices that further strengthen FisherBroyles’ corporate, transactional, bankruptcy and U.S.-China cross-border litigation and arbitration capabilities.

Ou joins the firm with a practice focused on complex cross-border litigation, international arbitration, cross-border bankruptcy matters and Chinese manufacturers’ “soft-landing,” nearshoring and onshoring projects in North America. A native Mandarin Chinese speaker with nearly a decade of experience practicing law in China, he represents Chinese companies doing business in or with the U.S., as well as U.S. companies operating in China.

His experience includes enforcing foreign judgments and arbitral awards, handling U.S.–China cross-border bankruptcy proceedings, advising on inbound and outbound investments and litigating high-stakes commercial disputes involving fraud, breach of contract, trade secrets, intellectual property and breach of fiduciary duty. He previously served as general counsel for a renewable energy company in China and as CEO of its European subsidiary, which successfully built more than one dozen utility-scale solar photovoltaic power plants in Italy.

Chen focuses her practice on corporate, mergers and acquisitions and complex commercial litigation and arbitration. She advises U.S. and Chinese companies on cross-border transactions, regulatory matters and dispute resolution across a range of industries.

Her experience includes due diligence investigations, shareholder and contract disputes and drafting and negotiating commercial and transactional agreements. Chen has also served as counsel at a large law firm in China.

“James and Ying significantly strengthen our Houston platform and expand our cross-border corporate and litigation capabilities,” said Kevin Broyles, cofounder and managing partner at FisherBroyles. “Their shared background, global experience and entrepreneurial mindset make them an excellent fit for our distributed model and the firm’s continued growth.”

FisherBroyles continues to grow its presence by attracting experienced attorneys who value flexibility, collaboration and a modern approach to delivering sophisticated legal services.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by James Fisher II and Broyles.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 29 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at www.fisherbroyles.com to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.