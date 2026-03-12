FisherBroyles Opens New Office in San Diego, California

James Cleary and Pedro F. Suarez to lead expansion in key innovation hub.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the first and one of the largest distributed law firms in the world, has opened a new office in San Diego, California, further expanding the firm’s coast-to-coast footprint and strengthening its presence in one of the country’s leading innovation hubs.

The San Diego office will be led by partners James Cleary and Pedro F. Suarez, who bring decades of combined experience in intellectual property and technology-focused legal services. Together, they will guide the office’s growth across a broad platform that includes brand management, FinTech and blockchain, intellectual property, international matters, licensing, patent prosecution, Patent Trial and Appeal Board proceedings, strategic IP counseling, technology transactions and trademark prosecution.

“San Diego is home to a vibrant ecosystem of technology, life sciences, wireless communications and emerging growth companies,” said James Fisher II, co-founder and managing partner of FisherBroyles. “Launching our San Diego office with leaders like James and Pedro reflects our commitment to serving innovative companies with sophisticated intellectual property counsel delivered through our efficient, distributed model. Their technical depth and strategic approach align perfectly with our vision for continued growth in Southern California.”

Cleary is a registered patent attorney with 30 years of experience advising clients on patent preparation and prosecution, infringement and validity opinions, licensing, due diligence and strategic counseling, particularly in electrical, communications, software and mechanical technologies. A former partner at an AmLaw 100 firm in San Diego, he previously served in the U.S. Air Force and held senior engineering and program management roles supporting advanced defense technologies. He has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®, Legal 500 US and Super Lawyers in San Diego and Southern California.

Suarez focuses on patent prosecution and strategic IP portfolio development, with an emphasis on artificial intelligence and machine learning, complex software systems, wireless technologies and medical devices. A retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, Pedro brings more than a decade of engineering experience with the Air Force, the National Security Agency and leading technology companies, providing clients with practical, business-focused intellectual property strategies tailored to their competitive landscape.

The opening of the San Diego office affirms FisherBroyles’ continued national growth and its commitment to delivering partner-level expertise to clients in high-growth industries through its innovative distributed platform.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Fisher and Kevin Broyles.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 31 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at http://www.fisherbroyles.com/ to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.