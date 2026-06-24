FisherBroyles Strengthens Environmental and Securities Practices

Veteran attorneys Tanya O’Neill and Randall Carrigan bring decades of experience in environmental, health and safety, and securities and private equity practices in Milwaukee and Boston.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, has added two accomplished partners, Tanya O’Neill in Milwaukee and Randall Carrigan in Boston, further strengthening the firm’s environmental, health and safety, and securities and private equity practices.

O’Neill brings more than 25 years of experience focused exclusively on environmental law. She has advised environmental trustees and stakeholders on complex environmental bankruptcy trusts across the country, overseeing matters ranging from preconfirmation negotiations and due diligence to remediation, property disposition and dispute resolution. Her experience spans environmental due diligence for mergers and acquisitions, insurance recovery, permitting, compliance and remediation projects involving sites in more than 25 states.

Prior to joining FisherBroyles, O’Neill practiced at Foley & Lardner LLP. She earned her Juris Doctor with high honors from Drake University Law School and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Carrigan joins FisherBroyles with more than 35 years of experience advising clients in securities, private and public investment funds, investment management, private equity, venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and regulatory compliance. Throughout his career, he has represented some of the largest asset management and private equity firms in the United States on domestic and international transactions spanning emerging markets, Latin America and Asia.

In addition to his law firm experience at Posternak, Blankstein & Lund LLP and Day, Berry & Howard, Carrigan has served in significant in-house leadership roles, including chief legal officer and chief compliance officer at Little Harbor Advisors, LLC and principal and senior counsel at State Street Corporation. He regularly advises investment advisers, private funds, fund boards, executive teams and founders navigating growth, capital raising, compliance and strategic transactions.

Carrigan earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri Kansas City and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri.

“We are delighted to welcome Tanya and Randall to FisherBroyles,” said James Fisher II, cofounder and managing partner of FisherBroyles. “Both are highly respected practitioners with deep subject-matter knowledge and impressive records advising clients on complex environmental, investment management and corporate matters. Their addition strengthens key areas of our national platform and reflects the continued appeal of our distributed law firm model, which allows accomplished attorneys to collaborate across jurisdictions while delivering exceptional value and service to clients.”

O’Neill and Carrigan’s additions further support the firm’s continued growth and commitment to attracting experienced practitioners seeking a more efficient and entrepreneurial approach to legal services.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Fisher and Kevin Broyles.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 32 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at http://www.fisherbroyles.com/ to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.