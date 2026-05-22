FisherBroyles Welcomes IP Partner Xiaoban Xin to Washington, D.C., Office

“Xiaoban brings a rare combination of deep scientific training and sophisticated patent strategy experience that directly strengthens our ability to serve clients at the forefront of life sciences innovation,” said T.J. DoVale.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, is pleased to announce that Xiaoban Xin, Ph.D., has joined the firm’s intellectual property practice in Washington, D.C. Xin brings extensive experience in patent prosecution, strategic IP counseling, portfolio development and due diligence, with a particular focus on life sciences and biotechnology innovation.

Leveraging an accomplished scientific research career, Xin advises clients across a broad spectrum of cutting-edge technologies, including biologics, antibody and peptide therapeutics, RNA technologies, gene editing platforms such as CRISPR-Cas systems, cell therapies, drug delivery systems, next-generation sequencing and small molecules. His practice also spans medical devices, chemical engineering and materials, energy and clean technology, mechanical engineering and health IT.

Prior to joining FisherBroyles, Xin practiced at Am Law 100 firms Squire Patton Boggs and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, where he represented emerging companies, research institutions and established industry leaders in developing and protecting complex intellectual property portfolios.

“Xiaoban brings a rare combination of deep scientific training and sophisticated patent strategy experience that directly strengthens our ability to serve clients at the forefront of life sciences innovation,” said T.J. DoVale, managing partner of FisherBroyles’ IP Practice Group. “He will be an invaluable resource for clients navigating fast-moving and highly competitive innovation landscapes.”

Xin works closely with in-house counsel, management teams, inventors and technology transfer offices to develop patent strategies aligned with business objectives. He also conducts IP due diligence for investments, mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships, evaluating patent strength, scope and competitive positioning.

In addition to patent prosecution and counseling, Xin has substantial experience supporting patent litigation and United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) proceedings through prior art analysis, invalidity and noninfringement positions, and litigation support.

Before entering private practice, Xin earned his doctorate in cellular and molecular biology from the University of Texas Health Science Center and completed a technology transfer fellowship at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, as well as a postdoctoral research fellowship at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Xin earned his J.D. from George Washington University Law School, where he served as an editor of the American Intellectual Property Law Association Quarterly Journal. He also holds a bachelor’s degree from Nanjing University, is fluent in Mandarin Chinese and is admitted to practice in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and before the USPTO.

The addition of Xin further strengthens FisherBroyles’ intellectual property platform and enhances the firm’s ability to advise life sciences and technology clients on complex, innovation-driven matters.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by James Fisher II and Kevin Broyles.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 32 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at http://www.fisherbroyles.com/ to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.