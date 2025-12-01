FisherBroyles Welcomes Veteran Litigator James Harris to Its Litigation Department

Experienced commercial and products liability attorney brings over three decades of courtroom and counseling expertise to the firm’s growing national litigation practice.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, has added James A. “Jamey” Harris III to its Litigation Department. With more than 30 years of experience in commercial and products liability litigation, Harris is a trusted advocate for companies navigating complex legal challenges.

Harris brings a strategic, results-driven approach to every matter, combining practical counsel with courtroom clarity to craft compelling narratives that resonate with judges and juries alike. His diverse practice encompasses civil pretrial and trial services, class action defense, commercial and construction litigation, insurance matters and products liability litigation and counseling. He has successfully represented clients in federal and state courts across Alabama, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims and the Eleventh and Third Circuit Courts of Appeal, serving as state and regional counsel for some of the country’s largest corporations.

Throughout his career, Harris has represented businesses and business owners in complex disputes involving ownership, control, royalties and profits. He has guided developers and real estate companies through construction and contract litigation, ADA and nuisance defense, zoning appeals and commercial leasing matters. In addition, Harris has achieved favorable outcomes in multimillion-dollar creditor’s rights and bond litigation and has successfully handled intellectual property cases involving copyright and trademark claims.

“I was drawn to FisherBroyles because of its innovative structure and the opportunity it provides to collaborate closely with top-tier attorneys across disciplines,” said Jamey. “That kind of environment allows me to focus on what I value most — developing strong client relationships and delivering effective, business-minded litigation strategies.”

In the scope of products liability, Harris has defended manufacturers of medical devices, motors, abrasives, asbestos-containing materials and personal protective equipment. His deep technical understanding and strategic insight have made him a go-to counsel for national companies facing complex liability claims.

“Jamey’s depth of experience across commercial and products liability litigation, combined with his pragmatic, client-centered approach, makes him an exceptional addition to our national litigation team,” said Kevin Broyles, cofounder and managing partner of FisherBroyles. “He exemplifies the high caliber of talent that continues to strengthen our distributed model and expand our ability to serve clients across industries and jurisdictions.”

Harris is recognized by The Best Lawyers in America (2024-26) in commercial litigation, product liability (defendants), corporate law and insurance law. He is AV Preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell and has been named to Alabama Super Layers in products liability.

He earned his juris doctor from the University of Alabama School of Law in 1993, where he served as lead articles editor for the Law & Psychology Review, and his Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, from Duke University in 1990.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Broyles and James Fisher II.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 29 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at www.fisherbroyles.com to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.