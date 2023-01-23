Five Dead in California After Fiery Semi-Truck Crash

The family members of the deceased victims may be able to sue on behalf of their loved ones.

Semi-trucks have the capability to take multiple lives in single accidents. This is due to their weight, their size, and their tendency to go up in flames after crashes. The latter factor can be especially disastrous, especially if cars are packed tightly together. The blast radius of a gas tank ignition can catch numerous victims in its wake, and this is something that happens on a regular basis in Los Angeles truck accidents. Such was the case when five people lost their lives in a fiery truck accident near Palm Springs.

Truck Accident Under Investigation

On January 15th, it was reported that five people had lost their lives in a fiery truck accident near Palm Springs. Among the dead were two adults in their twenties and two children aged 6 and 7. The driver of the semi-truck also lost his life. According to the California Highway Patrol, the victims entered an intersection without yielding to oncoming traffic.

This put them in the direct path of a semi-truck, which struck the left side of the passenger vehicle. At some point in the crash, a fire ignited and made the situation much more deadly. It is not clear whether the victims were killed by the initial impact, the fire, or a combination of both. Authorities report that the crash is still under investigation, but they have determined that the trucker was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.

Can the Family Members Sue?

The family members of the deceased victims may be able to sue on behalf of their loved ones. This is called a “wrongful death lawsuit,” and it is usually filed by direct family members such as parents, children, and spouses. While wrongful death claims can’t bring your loved ones back, they can provide you with compensation for lost income, funeral expenses, and unpaid medical expenses.

For example, you may have lost a family member who contributed most of the family’s income. Without that family member, you may be struggling to pay for your children’s living expenses. A wrongful death lawsuit allows you to continue receiving what you would have earned with the help of your spouse. This is why a wrongful death lawsuit is often necessary – even if spouses would rather not go through the additional pain of a lawsuit. Bringing negligent parties to justice may also provide surviving family members with a sense of justice and closure.

Where Can I Find a Qualified Truck Accident Lawyer in Long Angeles?

If you’ve been searching for a reliable California truck accident lawyer, there are many professionals waiting to assist you. These lawyers can guide you towards a positive outcome in a reliable manner. If you have lost a loved one in a truck accident, you can still sue on their behalf by filing a wrongful death lawsuit. This can provide you with compensation for missed future earnings, funeral expenses, unpaid medical bills, and much more. Reach out today, book a consultation, and get the ball rolling.

