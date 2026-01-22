FL Nursing Assistant is Convicted in Medicare Fraud Scheme

Florida jury convicts nursing assistant in large Medicare medical equipment fraud scheme.

A federal jury in South Florida has convicted a former nursing assistant for his role in a wide-reaching Medicare fraud scheme that sent unneeded medical braces to hundreds of older adults across the country. The case centered on Christian “Chris” Cruz, a 45-year-old Florida resident, who was found guilty of helping run a plan that billed Medicare more than $11 million for orthotic devices that were not medically required.

According to federal prosecutors, Cruz used his position and credentials to gain trust while secretly operating a durable medical equipment company that existed largely to generate false Medicare claims. Evidence presented at trial showed that the business shipped thousands of braces to Medicare beneficiaries who neither asked for nor needed them. Many recipients were confused when packages arrived at their homes, unaware that their personal information had been used to support billing submissions to the federal program.

Prosecutors said the scheme relied on illegal payments to obtain signed doctors’ orders. These orders were then used to justify shipments and trigger Medicare reimbursement. Investigators testified that the medical decisions reflected on the paperwork were driven by profit rather than patient care. Federal officials stressed that Medicare only pays for equipment that meets strict medical standards, and that bypassing those rules harms both patients and taxpayers.

The case also revealed efforts to hide ownership of the equipment company. Cruz told Medicare that he was the sole owner and operator, while in reality he shared control with a business partner who had a prior felony conviction. Federal rules would have barred the company from enrolling in Medicare had that information been disclosed. Prosecutors said this false statement allowed the business to gain access to Medicare billing privileges it otherwise would not have received.

Financial records played a key role during the trial. Prosecutors showed that Cruz received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the scheme, which he deposited into personal bank accounts. He then withdrew large sums in cash over short periods of time, often keeping transactions just under the threshold that triggers automatic bank reporting. These actions supported additional charges related to structuring, a crime tied to attempts to avoid financial oversight.

Federal officials described the conduct as a serious breach of trust. Medicare beneficiaries depend on providers to act in their best interest, particularly when medical equipment is involved. Sending unnecessary devices can cause confusion, stress, and in some cases physical harm if equipment is used improperly. Authorities said fraud schemes like this also strain public resources and reduce funds available for legitimate care.

The investigation was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, with prosecution handled by the U.S. Department of Justice. Officials from each agency said the verdict reflects a continued focus on protecting Medicare and holding individuals accountable when they exploit the system.

Cruz was convicted on multiple counts, including conspiracy to commit health care fraud, wire fraud, false statements related to health care matters, and structuring financial transactions. He now faces sentencing later this year, where a federal judge will consider sentencing guidelines and other legal factors. The maximum potential sentence exceeds a century in prison, though the final outcome will be determined by the court.

Federal authorities emphasized that health care fraud is not a victimless crime. They noted that schemes targeting Medicare often rely on misuse of patient information and can weaken public confidence in the health care system. Officials said the conviction sends a message that medical professionals who abuse their positions for personal gain will face serious consequences.

The case is part of a broader federal effort to combat health care fraud nationwide. Since the launch of specialized enforcement programs focused on this issue, thousands of defendants have been charged in cases involving billions of dollars in false claims. Government agencies continue to encourage reporting of suspected fraud and say enforcement remains a priority to protect patients and safeguard public funds.

