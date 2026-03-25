Florida Bad Faith Insurance Claims After Auto Accidents

To prove bad faith, you need real proof that the insurer acted unreasonably or just plain in bad faith, and that you got stuck with extra damages because of it.

If your insurance company is dragging its feet, lowballing you, or just flat-out denying your claim after a Florida car accident, you’re not powerless. You might actually have a bad-faith claim against them. But heads up—Florida law now gives insurers a 90-day “safe harbor” in many situations, and it’s definitely tougher to prove bad faith than it used to be. Getting your demand in order and keeping good records of the insurer’s questionable conduct early on can really make or break your case.

Let’s break down what bad faith actually looks like in Florida auto accident cases, how recent legal changes have shifted the playing field, and what steps you can take if your insurer isn’t playing fair. If your claim already feels like it’s going nowhere, it might be time to talk to some skilled local attorneys in Florida about getting damages and holding the insurance company accountable.

Understanding Florida Bad Faith Insurance Claims

Here’s where we get into what counts as bad faith after a car crash, the usual tactics insurers pull, and how Florida law gives you a way to fight back.

What Constitutes Bad Faith Insurance After an Auto Accident

Bad faith is basically when an insurance company refuses to do what the policy says, without any good reason. This can mean denying a claim that’s clearly covered, dragging their feet on investigating, or refusing to pay policy limits when the facts obviously support payment. To win, you’ve got to show the insurer could’ve settled or paid out, but just chose not to act in good faith.

Usually, you’re comparing what the insurer did to what a reasonable company would’ve done in the same situation. The more documentation you have—claims file notes, emails, repair estimates, medical records, timelines—the better your shot. And you’ll need to show you suffered financial losses or got stuck with a judgment above your policy limits, too.

Common Bad Faith Insurance Practices by Insurers

Insurers have a whole bag of tricks after a car wreck. Some of the more common ones:

Misrepresenting what your policy covers, whether in writing or on the phone.

Denying claims for no good reason and not really explaining why.

Dragging out investigations, payments, or just not keeping you in the loop about your claim.

Making super low offers that ignore your medical bills, car repairs, or lost wages.

Not mentioning settlement options that could’ve saved you from going over your policy limits.

So, save everything—emails, letters, estimates, payment offers, you name it. Keep a timeline of phone calls and adjuster visits, too. If they misstate your policy terms, that’s actually a big deal and can support a claim against them under both the law and the policy.

Role of Florida Statute 624.155 in Bad Faith Cases

Florida Statute 624.155 is the main law that lets you go after your insurer for bad faith. You have to send a written notice describing exactly what they did wrong and the facts behind it. The law gives the insurer a set time to fix the problem after they get your notice—before you can sue.

The court will still look at whether a reasonable insurer would’ve paid under the same facts, and they’ll dig into how the company handled the investigation, communications, and settlement decisions. The law’s been tightened up, so simple mistakes aren’t enough for a win, but insurers still have to investigate, explain denials, and treat you fairly under 624.155.

Addressing and Proving Bad Faith in Auto Accident Insurance Claims

Okay, so what do you actually do if you think your insurer is acting in bad faith? Here’s a rundown of the steps, how the notice-and-lawsuit process works in Florida, what evidence matters most, and how an attorney can help prove your case.

Steps to Take After Suspecting Bad Faith

First thing: save every scrap of communication. Emails, letters, voicemails, claim numbers, adjuster names, dates—don’t toss anything. Ask for written explanations for any denial or suspiciously low offer, and if they say they’re missing records, follow up and get it in writing.

Document all your medical treatment, bills, lost wages, and car repairs with receipts and notes from your providers. Keep a running list of when you submitted your claim, when the insurer responded, and any weirdly long delays.

If they refuse to pay policy limits or make a ridiculously low offer, put together a demand package with your medical records, bills, police reports, accident reports, and a clear settlement figure with a deadline.

Filing a Civil Remedy Notice and Legal Proceedings

In Florida, you usually have to file a civil remedy notice before you can sue for bad faith—especially with property insurance, but auto cases can be a little trickier on timing, so talk to a lawyer ASAP. The notice has to name the insurer, list the policy number, spell out what they did wrong, and say what you want them to do to fix it.

If the insurer doesn’t fix things within the time the law gives them, you can file a bad-faith lawsuit. Your lawsuit should lay out exactly how the insurer acted in bad faith—maybe they refused to pay, didn’t investigate, or wouldn’t settle even though liability was clear—and spell out your damages, including emotional distress or any bigger judgment you’re now facing.

There are deadlines and legal traps all over the place. Watch the statute of limitations, keep your discovery rights, and be ready for motions the insurer might throw at you, like for appraisal or summary judgment. Attach your demand package and all the correspondence that led up to your statutory notice, if that’s required.

Key Evidence Needed for a Bad Faith Lawsuit

To prove bad faith, you need real proof that the insurer acted unreasonably or just plain in bad faith, and that you got stuck with extra damages because of it. The important stuff: your policy, the full claims file, internal adjuster notes, and any recorded communications showing the company dodging or giving inconsistent answers.

Medical records, bills, and professional opinions help show how badly you were hurt and how much you lost. If you have settlement offers showing the insurer could’ve settled within policy limits, that’s huge. Emails or memos that show a pattern of delays, baseless denials, or weird “reservation of rights” letters are especially strong.

Keep a clear chain of custody for every record. Use written discovery and depositions to get at the insurer’s internal manuals, peer review notes, and even adjuster training materials or quotas. And definitely document any violations of the law, like failing to acknowledge or investigate your claim on time.

The Role of a Bad Faith Insurance Attorney

A bad faith insurance attorney digs into the claim, checks which statutes might actually apply, and—if it makes sense—prepares a civil remedy notice or files a complaint. They’ll put together a demand package, send out certified letters, and use discovery tools to get their hands on the insurer’s claims file. It’s not always straightforward, but that’s the job. High-profile disputes, including cases involving alleged insurer misconduct and delayed payouts like this insurance lawsuit settlement, show how contentious coverage battles can become.

The attorney has to build a causation theory, essentially showing how the insurer’s actions (or lack thereof) made things worse. They’ll bring in medical or economic professionals to put some real numbers to the losses. Then it’s time to negotiate, or, if things get messy, take it to court to pursue compensatory damages and attorney fees—assuming that’s allowed. Insurers have their own tricks, like interpleader or safe-harbor defenses, so the attorney needs to be ready and have a response in their back pocket.

They’ll also talk through whether the policy was written before any changes in the law that could impact bad faith claims. Sometimes, filing for declaratory relief, appraisal, or even arbitration might make more sense for the client, and a good attorney will lay out those options without sugarcoating anything.