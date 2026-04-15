Florida CPA Pleads Guilty in Tax Evasion Case

Florida accountant admits guilt in multimillion dollar tax evasion case.

A certified public accountant in Florida has admitted to avoiding more than $2.2 million in unpaid taxes, according to federal officials. The tax evasion case involves Ronald St. Clair, who pleaded guilty to tax evasion after attempting to keep assets out of reach of the government while owing several years of back taxes.

Court records show that the unpaid taxes built up over a period from 2011 through 2017. During that time, the Florida CPA failed to fully pay what was owed. The situation escalated in 2020 when the Internal Revenue Service notified him that it planned to take action to collect the debt. This included the possible seizure of property and other assets.

After receiving that notice, steps were taken to move money out of his name. Authorities say real estate was sold, and the money from the sale was placed into a bank account under someone else’s name. Even though the funds were no longer listed under his ownership, they were still used for personal and business expenses. At the same time, those funds were not disclosed while seeking a payment plan with the IRS.

Federal prosecutors said this effort to hide assets and avoid payment formed the basis of the criminal charge. The case was handled by the U.S. Department of Justice, which announced the guilty plea through its Office of Public Affairs. Investigators with IRS Criminal Investigation worked on gathering the financial records and tracing how the money was moved.

Tax evasion is a serious federal offense. It involves intentionally trying to avoid paying taxes that are legally owed. This can include hiding income, moving assets, or providing false information to tax authorities. In this case, officials stated that the actions were deliberate and designed to prevent the government from collecting the debt.

The charge carries significant penalties. The accountant now faces a possible prison sentence of up to five years. In addition to time behind bars, there may also be financial penalties and an order to repay the unpaid taxes. The final outcome will be decided by a federal judge at a later sentencing hearing. The judge will review federal guidelines along with other factors before deciding on the punishment.

Officials from both the Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida confirmed the case details. They noted that enforcement actions like this are meant to hold individuals accountable and protect the tax system. When people attempt to avoid paying what they owe, it shifts the burden onto others and weakens trust in the system.

Cases involving professionals such as accountants can draw added attention because of the level of knowledge and responsibility tied to the role. Certified public accountants are expected to understand tax laws and follow them closely. When violations occur, they can raise concerns about ethics and oversight within the profession.

The case serves as a reminder that federal agencies actively investigate and pursue tax-related crimes. Financial records, property sales, and bank transfers can all be tracked during an investigation. Efforts to move money or hide ownership do not guarantee that the activity will go unnoticed.

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled, but the outcome could include both prison time and financial repayment. The case remains part of ongoing efforts by federal authorities to address tax fraud and ensure compliance with tax laws across the country.

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Florida CPA Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

Florida accountant pleads guilty to evading $2.2 million in taxes