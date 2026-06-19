Florida Man Pleads Guilty in Exploitation Case

Federal case exposes a member of an online network accused of exploiting vulnerable minors.

A Florida man has admitted to federal child exploitation crimes tied to an online violent extremist network that authorities say targeted vulnerable minors. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that 26-year-old Shawn Krishendat Premsook of Clermont, Florida, pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing child sexual abuse material and two counts of possessing child sexual abuse material. The guilty plea follows an investigation that examined his online activities and connections to a group known as 764, which federal officials describe as a violent extremist network involved in the exploitation of children.

According to court records, Premsook participated in the group and related online communities for about two years. During that time, prosecutors said he took part in coercing minors into harming themselves and collected illegal images and videos involving children who had already been victimized. Federal officials said his conduct went beyond simply possessing illegal material. Investigators alleged that he pressured at least one minor girl to injure herself and record acts of self-harm, sharing disturbing material online and exchanging content with other members of the network.

The DOJ describes 764 and similar groups as disturbing online communities that prey on vulnerable young people, often using manipulation, fear and intimidation. Investigators say members communicate primarily with their victims through social media platforms and messaging services, searching for children and teenagers who may be lonely, struggling with mental health issues or looking for acceptance. Law enforcement agencies around the world have become increasingly concerned about these online groups, particularly those that rely on psychological pressure rather than physical proximity. Experts say children and teenagers can become trapped in harmful relationships with people they have never met in person.

Premsook now faces significant prison time. Each count of distributing child sexual abuse material carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The possession charges each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years. A judge will determine the final sentence at a later date.

Cases involving online exploitation have become an increasing concern for parents, educators and law enforcement officials as children spend more time online. Authorities say offenders often target web-based spaces where children and teens frequent, including social media, gaming platforms and chat services, sometimes pretending to be peers. Official continue to urge families to discuss online safety with their children and encourage open communication about their internet activity. Warning signs can include sudden secrecy about interactions, unexplained emotional distress or communication with unknown individuals through private apps and messaging services.

Investigators also stress that children who become targets of online exploitation are victims of manipulation rather than willing participants. Many young people are pressured into sharing personal information or images and may feel ashamed or frightened to seek help afterward. The guilty plea marks another step in a growing effort by federal authorities to address online child exploitation and hold offenders accountable. While the internet offers countless opportunities for connection and learning, officials say cases like this serve as a reminder that even spaces that are entirely onlinecan expose young people to serious risks.

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Member of Nihilistic Violent Extremist Group “764” Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation Offenses

Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation Charges Linked to Extremist Online Network