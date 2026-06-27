Florida, Roku Announce Settlement in Children’s Digital Privacy Lawsuit

“Florida families deserve to know what is happening with their children’s personal information,” Uthmeier said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. “Parents—not technology companies—direct the upbringing of their children. We will hold any company that conceals or exploits that information accountable.”

Florida and Roku have agreed to settle a lawsuit accusing the streaming service of breaking state law by collecting and selling children’s personal information.

According to The Tallahassee Democrat, the terms of the settlement say that Roku must implement enhanced child-protection features and offer parents more control over their children’s profiles and viewing experience. The changes will cost an estimated $25 million, and take one year, to implement.

“This resolution ensures that meaningful safeguards will be implemented to protect the privacy and personal data for all children,” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a statement. “We appreciate Roku’s cooperation in working toward a solution that provides tools for parents to decide how their children’s data are used.”

“We appreciate the constructive engagement with Attorney General Uthmeier and are focused on implementing these enhancements promptly and effectively,” Roku said in a separate press release. “Protecting children’s privacy and empowering parents with choice over their family’s streaming experience are priorities for Roku. We are proud of the protections we have built and are pleased to continue strengthening them with today’s announcement.”

The Tallahassee Democrat notes that the lawsuit against Roku is one of several claims filed under the Attorney General’s Office of Parental Rights. Uthmeier has also sued Snapchat, TikTok, ChatGPT, and gaming platform Roblox, among others, for failure to comply with a new state law requiring age verification and other child-safety measures.

The lawsuit against Roku claimed that the streaming service ignored “clear indicia of the presence of children on its platform” before willfully disregarding state laws governing the use and transmission of children’s data. It also allegedly misrepresented the strength and overall effectiveness of its privacy controls and opt-out features.

“Florida families deserve to know what is happening with their children’s personal information,” Uthmeier said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. “Parents—not technology companies—direct the upbringing of their children. We will hold any company that conceals or exploits that information accountable.”

“The complaint alleges that Roku collected, sold, and enabled reidentification of sensitive personal data—including viewing habits, voice recordings, and other information from children—without authorization or meaningful notice to Florida families,” Uthmeier’s office said at the time. “The State contends that Roku’s practices violated Florida’s privacy and consumer-protection laws by failing to obtain parental consent before selling or processing children’s data and by misrepresenting the effectiveness of its privacy controls and opt-out tools.”

Sources

Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Parental Rights Files Enforcement Action Against Roku

Florida, Roku resolve lawsuit over alleged sale of children’s data