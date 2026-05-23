Florida to Pay Nearly $500k to State Biologist Fired Over Charlie Kirk Meme

In a related case, a Tennessee man who was jailed for more than a month for posting a Kirk-related meme to Facebook announced that he settled his own lawsuit for “unlawful incarceration.” He is expected to receive an estimated $835,000 in damages.

Florida will pay nearly half a million dollars to a biologist who says that she was fired from her government job after she posted a social media message criticizing podcaster Charlie Kirk.

According to The Guardian, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission fired plaintiff Brittney Brown in September after she reposted a meme on her personal Instagram account that claimed Kirk wouldn’t care about being children shot in classrooms.

Kirk, a well-known conservative podcaster, was shot and killed in September 2025. An outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, Kirk long maintained that gun violence is a price worth paying to maintain the Second Amendment.

After losing her job, Brown filed a lawsuit seeking reinstatement, saying that she has struggled to find other work because the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is the regulatory body for her research specialization in bird conservation.

On Thursday, though, Brown signed off on a $485,000 settlement agreement with the agency’s directors. The award is intended to cover backpay, damages, and legal costs. Under the terms of the deal, Brown promised not to seek future employment with the department.

The Guardian notes that, after Kirk’s death, conservatives combed through social media for posts that could be construed as celebratory. Some influencers, like self-described “pro-white nationalist” Laura Loomer, even pledged to ruin the careers of people who joked about the Kirk’s murder or otherwise made light of it.

In a related case, a Tennessee man who was jailed for more than a month for posting a Kirk-related meme to Facebook announced that he settled his own lawsuit for “unlawful incarceration.” He is expected to receive an estimated $835,000 in damages.

“I am pleased my First Amendment rights have been vindicated,” said retired police officer Larry Bushart, the plaintiff in the Tennessee lawsuit.

Bushart was arrested last September by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office for sharing a meme that mocked a vigil planned in Kirk’s memory. At the time, local law enforcement officials indicated they viewed the meme as a threat, telling Bushart he was being arrested for “threatening mass violence at a school.”

“Investigators believe Bushart was fully aware of the fear his post would cause and intentionally sought to create hysteria within the community,” Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems told U.S. Media at the time.

Bushart spent close to a month in jail after he was unable to post an egregious $2 million bond. He has since said that he looks forward to moving on with his life.

“The people’s freedom to participate in civil discourse is crucial to a healthy democracy,” he said. “I am looking forward to moving on and spending time with my family.”

Sources

Florida biologist fired over Charlie Kirk post wins $485,000 settlement

Retired police officer jailed over Charlie Kirk post settles lawsuit for more than $800K