Former Chief of National Security and Cybercrime Steven J. Dollear Joins Vedder Price

CHICAGO – Vedder Price announced that Steven J. Dollear, immediate past Chief of the National Security and Cybercrime Section of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois, has joined the firm. Dollear is a Shareholder in the Government Investigations and White Collar Defense sub-practice group, and will be based in the Chicago office.

“As a trial attorney with more than 19 years of experience, Steve is a well-established leader in white collar criminal matters and highly sensitive investigations, and will be a fantastic addition to our team,” said Tony Ashley, Chair of the firm’s Litigation practice area. “His deep focus on cyber intrusions and trade secret theft also helps expand our national Unfair Competition and Trade Secrets sub-practice, and we cannot wait for him to join our trial teams on these matters as well.”

Prior to joining the firm, Dollear served for the past seven years as Chief of the National Security and Cybercrime Section, and over his 19 years of service as an AUSA, represented the United States in over a dozen criminal trials involving a wide range of charges, including public corruption, theft of trade secrets, economic espionage, financial crimes, and health care fraud. During his long tenure at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Steve served as Deputy Chief of the Public Corruption and Organized Crime, Financial Crimes, and General Crimes sections. He also served as the Health Care Fraud Coordinator for the Northern District of Illinois. Dollear also currently serves as co-chair of the American Bar Association, White Collar Crime Committee Midwest Region.

“Steve’s arrival further strengthens our presence both in Chicago and across the country,” said Junaid Zubairi, Shareholder and Chair of the Government Investigations and White Collar Defense group. “His extensive background in financial crimes matters, cyber security investigations, health care fraud and highly sensitive critical matters will be a valuable asset to our team, and we are pleased to welcome him to Vedder Price.”

“I could not think of a better place to restart my career in private practice than Vedder Price, with its sophisticated client base and depth and breadth of its legal team,” said Dollear. “I look forward to joining the firm’s Government Investigations and White Collar Defense practice in Chicago and nationally, and to working with an excellent group of colleagues, who are not only terrific lawyers, but also terrific people.”

Dollear received his J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law summa cum laude and his B.A. from Marquette University.

