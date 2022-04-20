Former Congressman Lt. Col. Allen West Joins American Constitutional Rights Union as Executive Directo

Lt. Col. West stated, “…I took an oath to support and defend our Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, on 31 July 1982. That oath has no statute of limitations…”

Naples, FL– The American Constitutional Rights Union (ACRU) announced that former Congressman Lt. Col. Allen West (ret.) has joined the organization as Executive Director. West was formerly the founding chairman of ACRU’s Committee to Support and Defend Project that amplifies the voices of veterans and mobilizes them to work in their communities to promote liberty.

ACRU President and CEO Lori Roman stated: “We are thrilled that Allen West will continue his lifelong commitment to fight for the United States by serving as the Executive Director of the American Constitutional Rights Union and ACRU Action Fund.”

The American Constitutional Rights Union and ACRU Action Fund are dedicated to defending the God-given rights of all Americans. ACRU stands against harmful, anti-constitutional ideologies that have taken hold in our nation’s courts, culture, and bureaucracies. ACRU defends and promotes free speech, religious liberty, the Second Amendment, national sovereignty, and election integrity. ACRU has also played a prominent role in pushing back against “crisis tyrants” who took advantage of COVID to enact authoritarian mandates and edicts. The 22-year-old organization’s founding board member Attorney General Edwin Meese III still serves on the board.

“As a founding board member of American Constitutional Rights Union, I am extremely proud that Lt. Col. Allen West has chosen to continue his work defending liberty and the Constitution of the United States with our important organization. There is much work to do to protect our God-given rights. Time is of the essence, and we need patriots like Lt. Col. West in the fight,” stated former Attorney General Edwin Meese III.

ACRU Action Fund Board Member Ken Blackwell stated, “We couldn’t be more pleased to have this brave fighter as part of our leadership team. Lt. Col. Allen West is a former congressman, decorated combat veteran and well-known conservative warrior. Lori Roman, ACRU President and CEO, was formerly a trade association executive, the executive director of ALEC, and Deputy Director of the White House Faith-Based and Community Initiative Office at USDOE. Together they are an unstoppable force for liberty.”

Lt. Col. West stated, “I am honored to accept the position of Executive Director of the American Constitutional Rights Union. I took an oath to support and defend our Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, on 31 July 1982. That oath has no statute of limitations, and ACRU will enable me to “Charlie Mike” — continue that mission. America faces its greatest challenge to our constitutional rights and liberties in the areas of our first and second amendments, our national sovereignty, election integrity, and the insidious intrusion of cultural Marxism into our military. These are the focus areas of ACRU, and they are mine. The political elites must hear our voices and protect our constitutional rights. I will make my stand for preserving liberty with the American Constitutional Rights Union… join us.”

About Lt. Col. Allen West

Lt. Col. Allen West (ret.) is the Executive Director of the American Constitutional Rights Union and ACRU Action Fund. He is a constitutional conservative, combat veteran, and former member of the U.S. Congress.

Lt. Col. West is the third of four generations of military servicemen in his family. During his 22-year career in the U.S. Army, Lieutenant Colonel West served in several combat zones and received many honors, including a Bronze Star, three Meritorious Service Medals, three Army Commendation Medals, one with valor device, and a Valorous Unit Award. In 1993, he was named the US Army ROTC Instructor of the Year. He is also a former commissioned officer in the Texas State Guard.

In November 2010, West was elected to the United States Congress, representing Florida’s 22nd District. As a member of the 112th Congress, he sat on the Small Business and Armed Services Committees.

West is the former Executive Director of the National Center for Policy Analysis in Dallas, Texas, and a former Director of the Booker T. Washington Initiative (BTWI) for the Texas Public Policy Foundation. In July of 2020, Mr. West was elected Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas by an overwhelming majority of State delegates.

Lt. Col. West is an avid distance runner, a Master SCUBA diver, and in his spare time, he enjoys cheering his beloved Tennessee Volunteers. He is a legacy life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a life member of the American Legion, a life member of the Association of the United States Army, the Society of the First Infantry Division, the 4th Infantry Division, and 101st Airborne Division. He is Patriot Life Member (Benefactor) of the National Rifle Association and Life Member (Benefactor) of the Texas State Rifle Association. West is an inductee into the University of Tennessee Army ROTC Hall of Fame.

Lt. Col. West is the author of three books: Guardian of the Republic: An American Ronin’s Journey to Family, Faith and Freedom; Hold Texas, Hold the Nation: Victory or Death; and We Can Overcome: An American Black Conservative Manifesto.

He is married to Dr. Angela Graham-West, a financial adviser, and they have two daughters, Aubrey, a Board-certified Physician Assistant, and Austen, a nursing assistant. He is also the proud grandfather of his grandson, Jaxton.

American Constitutional Rights Union is a non-partisan, non-profit public policy organization dedicated to defending the constitutionally protected rights of all Americans.

