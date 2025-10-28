Former Florida Associate Deputy Attorney General Joseph Spataro Joins Shumaker, Strengthening White Collar Defense Team

Joe joins a team of former prosecutors and seasoned litigators within Shumaker’s White Collar Defense & Investigations group, which counsels clients through complex criminal, regulatory, and internal investigations.

TAMPA, FL – Joseph “Joe” Spataro has joined Shumaker as a Partner in the Litigation & Disputes Service Line, further bolstering the firm’s White Collar Defense & Investigations capabilities.

A Board Certified Specialist in Criminal Trial Law, Joe brings two decades of litigation experience and a proven record of success navigating complex criminal and regulatory matters. He most recently served as Associate Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Justice Programs and Chief of Cyber Fraud Enforcement with the Florida Attorney General’s Office.

During his tenure at the Attorney General’s Office, Joe began as an Assistant Statewide Prosecutor, handling organized crime and sophisticated conspiracy cases. He quickly became recognized as an authority in electronic surveillance and digital forensics, earning national recognition as a lecturer and instructor in those disciplines, as well as in trial advocacy and litigation strategy. Joe has trained professionals for the FBI, the National Computer Forensics Institute, Cellebrite, the National Association of Attorneys General, and the Florida Bar.

Joe also served as Director of the 20th Statewide Grand Jury, convened following the tragic Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting to investigate school safety issues statewide. The nearly two-year investigation drew national attention for uncovering widespread mismanagement of more than $1.5 billion in public funds intended to address safety and renovation concerns in a South Florida school district.

“Joe’s unique combination of prosecutorial experience, cybercrime knowledge, and trial acumen will be an incredible asset to our clients,” said Jeff Fabian, Partner and Litigation & Disputes Regional Service Line Leader. “His insight into how government agencies operate will be invaluable in helping our clients navigate investigations and achieve the best possible outcomes.”

Joe joins a team of former prosecutors and seasoned litigators within Shumaker’s White Collar Defense & Investigations group, which counsels clients through complex criminal, regulatory, and internal investigations.

“I am proud to join Shumaker’s team with an outstanding reputation for excellence in litigation and its commitment to teamwork and client service,” said Joe. “The firm’s White Collar Defense & Investigations team is composed of highly skilled attorneys who approach every matter with integrity, strategy, and purpose. I’m excited to contribute my experience and help clients navigate complex challenges with confidence.”

