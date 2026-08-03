Former Guatemala Mayor Pleads Guilty Drug Trafficking

Former mayor admits role in cocaine trafficking operation linked to U.S. markets.

A former mayor in Guatemala has admitted to taking part in a drug trafficking operation that involved plans to move cocaine toward the United States. Romeo Ramos Cruz, 58, pleaded guilty to a federal charge connected to a conspiracy to bring more than five kilograms of cocaine into the country. He was brought to the U.S. in August 2025 after being arrested in Guatemala through cooperation between law enforcement agencies from both countries. According to court records, Ramos Cruz was involved with a Guatemala-based drug trafficking group between 2022 and 2023 while serving as mayor of Santa Lucia in Guatemala’s Escuintla Department. Prosecutors said he used his government position to assist the organization and help move illegal drugs.

Investigators said Ramos Cruz helped arrange transportation and other details related to a cocaine shipment intended for U.S. markets. Court documents state that he appointed an alleged drug trafficker to a leadership role within the local police department. Prosecutors also said Ramos Cruz used official resources and his position as mayor to help make a shipment appear legitimate. The shipment was reportedly planned to travel from Venezuela to Guatemala while being presented as a donation of cement for the municipality. Prosecutors said Ramos Cruz prepared a letter using official municipal letterhead that was intended to make the shipment less likely to face inspection.

The guilty plea means the Guatemala mayor will now face sentencing for his role in the drug trafficking conspiracy. Federal law requires a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison for the charge, with a possible maximum sentence of life in prison. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for December 2.

Federal officials said the case was investigated by several agencies, including the FBI Washington Field Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Miami Division, and Homeland Security Investigations. Additional assistance came from international partners, including Guatemalan authorities and INTERPOL, which helped secure Ramos Cruz’s arrest and transfer to the United States. The case is part of a larger federal effort targeting international drug organizations and criminal groups. Officials said investigators are focused on individuals who hold leadership roles within these networks, including people accused of using positions of authority to support illegal activities.

The Department of Justice’s Criminal Division is handling the prosecution, with attorneys from the Money Laundering, Narcotics and Forfeiture Section assigned to the case. That division works on cases involving drug trafficking groups, financial crimes, and efforts to recover money connected to illegal operations. Officials said the investigation is also connected to the Homeland Security Task Force initiative, which brings together multiple law enforcement agencies to investigate criminal organizations operating across borders. The effort focuses on groups involved in drug trafficking, human smuggling, trafficking, and other serious crimes.

Federal officials said cooperation between countries remains an important part of locating suspects, gathering evidence, and bringing criminal cases forward. The former mayor is the latest person connected to an international drug investigation to face federal charges after authorities alleged that his public position was used to assist a trafficking network. His upcoming sentencing will determine the consequences for his admitted involvement in the operation.

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Corrupt Guatemalan Mayor Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Charge as Part of Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) Initiative

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