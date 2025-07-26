Former Justice Department Officials Sue U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi

A House representative from Florida raised concerns that one official’s removal could jeopardize an ongoing fraud investigation into Leo Gavoni, accused of embezzling more than $100 million in money meant for people with special needs.

Three former U.S. Department of Justice officials have filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Pam Bondi, claiming that they were unlawfully terminated for being assigned to Trump-related investigations under the previous administration.

According to CBS News, the plaintiffs named in the lawsuit include Michael Gordon, a federal prosecutor who handled January 6 cases. Gordon was fired last month while examining claims against a Florida man accused of committing large-scale fraud against people with disabilities.

Aside from Gordon, Trump administration officials have ordered the firing of at least 20 federal prosecutors, attorneys, and other Justice Department employees.

The co-plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Particia A. Hartman and Joseph W. Tirrrell.

Together, the three say that their dismissals violated federal law, the U.S. Constitution, and hard-fought protections meant to protect civil servants from political retaliation.

“No cause, let alone a proper merit-based one, or required due process was provided to Plaintiffs with respect to their termination and removal,” the lawsuit alleges.

Gordon has speculated that he, Hartman, and Tirrell were all likely fired for working on January 6-related cases, saying that it was “pretty easy to connect the dots” between the loss of their jobs and the prosecution of “people that this administration wanted protected.”

Some left-leaning politicians believe that the firings were not only frivolous but could pose an imminent threat to the public.

Rep. Kathy Castor, a Florida Democrat, raised concerns that Gordon’s removal could jeopardize the ongoing fraud investigation into Leo Gavoni, the Florida man accused of embezzling money meant for people with special needs.

Castor has since asked the Justice Department to rehire Gordon as soon as possible.

“The victims of Govoni’s alleged fraud number in the thousands—each with painful and personal stories,” she said in a statement. “Mr. Gordon’s removal places this case, and their hope for accountability, in jeopardy.”

CBS News notes that Govoni is believed to have been part of an embezzling scheme, which siphoned money away from an organization that helps manage money for people with special needs.

“The defendants conspired to use the funds of special needs clients as a personal piggy bank, stealing $100 million dollars meant for the most vulnerable members of our society to enrich themselves,” the Justice Department wrote in a recent press release.

Earlier this week, Govoni told MSNBC that what happened to him and his co-plaintiffs is reflective of a broader trend.

“I think, very unfortunately and terrifyingly, I hear from former colleagues and FBI agents every day that they now wonder if they’re next,” Gordon said on ‘Morning Joe.’ “They’re looking over their shoulder, wondering about any case they take and wondering whether even if they follow the law, even if they do what our jobs are, which is to follow the evidence and the law wherever they lead, that they could be fired just for doing their jobs.”

Gordon and his colleagues claim that they “suffered adverse and harmful effects, including, but not limited, lost or jeopardized present or future financial opportunities” and are seeking remedies including back pay, declaratory relief, and reinstatement.

