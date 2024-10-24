Former New Castle Police Lieutenant Found Guilty of Excessive Use of Force and Attempted Cover-Up Following Federal Jury Trial

In response to a comment made by the inmate, Strong stomped on T.C.’s head multiple times, causing significant bodily harm.

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal jury has convicted Aaron Strong, 46, of New Castle, of three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of witness tampering, following a five-day trial.

According to court documents and evidence introduced at trial, Aaron Strong was employed as a police officer with the New Castle Police Department. At the time the events occurred, Strong was a Lieutenant and served as Commander of the Henry County S.W.A.T. Team. Between 2017 and 2019, Strong engaged in a pattern of excessive use of force against a New Castle resident during the course of an arrest, and two detainees at the Henry County Jail.

On July 12, 2017, Strong was part of a group of law enforcement and correctional officers that responded to reports that inmates were intoxicated at the Henry County Transition Center, a dormitory-style area of the facility designated for detainees who posed a lower security risk. When officers arrived and directed detainees to get on the ground, detainees proceeded to lay on the ground or get to their knees. Inmate “T.C” was laying on the ground when Lieutenant Strong encountered him. In response to a comment made by the inmate, Strong stomped on T.C.’s head multiple times, causing significant bodily harm.

During the same incident, inmate “E.S.” initially got to his knees when officers ordered him to get on the ground, before eventually laying on the ground as directed. In response to the inmate’s delay in getting all the way to the ground, Lieutenant Strong shot him in the back with a “bean bag” shotgun round at point-blank range—approximately four feet away. The shot fractured the victim’s spine. All of the events at the Henry County Transition Center that day were captured on video. Other responding officers were so disturbed by Strong’s conduct that they immediately reported the incident to supervisors. As a result of Strong’s actions, the New Castle Police Department removed Strong from its S.W.A.T. Team.

On August 18, 2019, New Castle Police engaged in a foot pursuit of “J.W.,” the subject of an investigation. After J.W. lowered himself to the ground, put his hands up and said, “I’m done,” officers began the process of putting him under arrest. As J.W. was lying face down and other officers were working to place him in handcuffs, Lieutenant Strong, without provocation, began to strike the arrestee on his arms, neck, and head with an expandable baton, resulting in significant bodily injury. In an attempt to cover up his illegal use of force against J.W., Strong knowingly made false statements to an Indiana State Police Trooper during the investigation of the 2019 incident.

A second defendant, former Henry County Reserve Deputy Adam Guy, was acquitted by the jury of a single count of witness tampering related to the 2019 incident.

“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to serve our communities. Their jobs are difficult, dangerous, and noble,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Aaron Strong is not noble. He repeatedly and unlawfully abused his position of authority to inflict violence, injury, and pain—with no lawful justification. He then lied to cover it up. Our community deserves better. Together with our partners at the Department of Justice, the FBI, and Indiana State Police, our federal prosecutors will continue to seek accountability for police who illegally assault those they are sworn to protect.”

“Aaron Strong is a repeat offender who defied his oath and abused his law enforcement authority to violently and unlawfully assault multiple individuals,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This defendant put his fellow officers in danger and grievously injured people in his custody, whose wellbeing and rights he had a legal and moral duty to protect. Strong betrayed the law enforcement profession when he told lie after lie in an effort to cover up his crimes and derail an independent investigation. This unanimous jury verdict makes clear a core principle in our country – law enforcement officers are not above the law and will be held accountable for their crimes.”

The FBI and Indiana State Police investigated this case, with the cooperation and assistance of the New Castle Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Chief U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt presided over the trial. Strong is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 7, 2025, and faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter A. Blackett and the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section Trial Attorney Alec Ward, who prosecuted this case.