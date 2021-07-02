Former Penguins Goalie Joins Federal Suit Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

Pietrangelo played for Minnesota from 1982 to 1986. Adrahtas was the goaltending coach at the university from 1984 to 1985. Pietrangelo, now 56, alleges he was the victim of sexual abuse during his tenure.
In an interview with Chicago television station WBBM, a CBS affiliate, Pietrangelo said that Adrahtas touched him inappropriately during “visual practices” behind closed doors. Pietrangelo said he was at times blindfolded during them.
According to a statement from the law firm representing Pietrangelo, the goalie during that 1984-85 season complained to both Adrahtas and Minnesota head coach Brad Buetow about the “visualization practices” and said they made him feel uncomfortable. Pietrangelo said his concerns were dismissed.
“This has been a nightmare for many people,” Pietrangelo told the television station WBBM, adding, “I believe [Adrahtas has] done this from the day he started. I believe he’s done this every single year, wherever he’s been.”
Pietrangelo joined a federal lawsuit that was filed last month in Minnesota. Five men initially sued the coach, the university and other organizations alleging that Adrahtas used his position to sexually assault them. Others in the lawsuit accused Adrahtas of posing as a woman to perform sex acts on them.
After leaving the University of Minnesota in 1985, Adrahtas returned to Illinois to coach youth hockey, where the abuse allegedly continued. He was mostly recently employed at Robert Morris University of Illinois, resigning in 2018.
Pietrangelo was a fourth-round pick of the Penguins in 1983. He made his NHL debut in 1987. He backed up Tom Barrasso during their Cup run in 1991.
Called into action with the Penguins down 3-2 to the New Jersey Devils in the first round that year, Pietrangelo made a lunging glove save on Devils star Peter Stastny to help them stave off elimination and eventually go on to win their first Cup. Three decades later, it is still known as “The Save” in Pittsburgh.
Pietrangelo won four of his five starts during that postseason run, including making 27 saves to shut out the Devils in Game 7 of that first-round series.
Pietrangelo, an Ontario native, was traded to the Hartford Whalers in 1992. He spent three seasons with the Whalers. His last NHL game was in 1994.
Sources:
https://www.post-gazette.com/sports/penguins/2021/06/28/Former-Penguins-goalie-Frank-Pietrangelo-part-of-federal-lawsuit-alleging-sexual-abuse/stories/202106280058
Join the conversation!