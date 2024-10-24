Former Postal Service Employee Sentenced for Stealing Money and Gift Cards from the Mail

Over the course of just two hours, Crain was seen dozens of times rifling through mail items attempting to find cash. Crain was interviewed by investigators and admitted to stealing approximately $5,000 over the course of a few months.

INDIANAPOLIS — Justin Crain, 29, of Indianapolis, has been convicted of a felony and sentenced to 180 days of home detention, followed by three years of probation, 40 hours of community service, and a $5,000 fine after pleading guilty to mail theft by a U.S. Postal Service employee.

According to court documents, Justin Crain was employed as a U.S. Postal Service Mail Processing Clerk at its Indianapolis Processing and Distribution Center. The Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General began an investigation after it identified numerous mail items that passed through the Indianapolis processing center and had been opened before being delivered to their intended recipients. Video surveillance captured Crain opening numerous greeting cards and removing cash and gift cards from inside.

“The vast majority of Postal employees are dedicated to their important mission and serve the public admirably, delivering people’s private, important, and sensitive items,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “The defendant was sworn and entrusted to protect the public’s mail, and instead abused his position to steal gifts meant to celebrate birthdays, holidays, and special events. Public service is a public trust, and government employees who use their positions to steal from the public will be identified and held accountable.”

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Wood, who prosecuted this case.