Former Senator’s Aide Joins Shumaker Advisors, Strengthening State Government Affairs Team 

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Alex C. Young, former Aide to Florida Senator Danny Burgess, has joined Shumaker Advisors, where she will oversee government affairs operations for the state team and manage the administration of the Tallahassee office. In her new role, Alex will ensure that clients are served at the highest level, leveraging her extensive experience in Florida state government.

Alex brings a wealth of experience to the firm. In addition to serving as an aide to Senator Burgess, she also previously worked in the Governor’s Office of Policy and Budget. Her detailed knowledge of state government operations and experience working closely with a wide variety of state elected officials make her an invaluable addition to the team.

“We are excited to have Alex join the team,” said Alan Suskey, Shumaker Advisors Executive Vice President and Principal State Practice. “Her deep understanding of state government and her hands-on experience with key decision makers will help us continue to provide top-notch service to our clients.”

In her new role, Alex will oversee legislative monitoring, stakeholder engagement, and advocacy efforts to ensure an organization’s interests are well represented at the state level. She will be responsible for developing strategic plans for government relations, leading lobbying efforts, and managing relationships with state officials, lawmakers, interest groups, and more.

“I am truly honored to join such a prestigious government affairs firm like Shumaker Advisors. I look forward to contributing to their continued growth and success and helping take the firm to the next level,” Alex said. “It’s exciting to be part of such an amazing team that is deeply committed to serving clients and making a real impact at all levels of government.”

ABOUT SHUMAKER ADVISORS

Shumaker Advisors is a full-service, bi-partisan public affairs firm providing expertise in government relations, business development, coalition building, and communications strategies. Shumaker Advisors serves clients at the federal, state, and local levels of government.