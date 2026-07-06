Former Youth Pastor Dies After Arrest

Former pastor died after arrest in reopened wife death investigation case.

A former Las Vegas youth pastor accused of killing his wife nearly 20 years ago has died while in police custody, bringing an unexpected end to a case that had only recently returned to public attention. David Vander Meer, 49, died after being taken to a hospital with self-inflicted injuries. He had been booked into the Clark County Detention Center only days earlier on charges of first-degree murder and insurance fraud connected to his wife’s 2006 death.

For years, Bernadette Vander Meer’s death had been treated as a tragic accident. During a hiking trip to Zion National Park in Utah, David Vander Meer told investigators that his wife slipped from Angels Landing while he was standing several feet away setting up a camera to photograph her at sunrise. Based on the information available at that time, officials ruled her death accidental. However, after his wife died, Vander Meer filed life insurance claims that resulted in payments totaling more than $567,000, according to investigators, which began to look suspicious.

Then last October, Barry Diamond, a senior pastor from Legacy Christian Church, contacted prosecutors in Utah with information that raised questions about Bernadette’s death. Diamond, who had worked with Vander Meer when he served as a youth pastor, shared concerns that Bernadette’s may not have been an accident. Those claims eventually led investigators to reopen their work and gather additional evidence. An arrest warrant was issued on June 16, 2026, and Vander Meer was taken into custody. Before his death, he was facing charges that claimed Bernadette’s fall had been intentional and that the insurance payout was part of a planned crime.

Court records also describe allegations involving Vander Meer’s relationship with a teenage member of his church youth group. According to investigators, a girl identified only as SH said Vander Meer began giving her gifts, extra attention, hugs, and physical contact when she was about 14 years old. She later told investigators that their relationship became sexual after she turned 16. Investigators said Vander Meer later bought the teenager a secret cellphone and allegedly told her that the only way they could be together was if Bernadette “was not alive.”

According to court records, SH ended the relationship one day before Vander Meer and Bernadette left for Zion National Park because she believed it was wrong and wanted to date someone closer to her own age. But investigators said the relationship resumed several months after Bernadette died. Police also alleged that Vander Meer spent some of the insurance money on expensive purchases after receiving the payout. According to investigators, he bought a house, paid for travel, and purchased a vehicle for SH and another former youth group member.

Diamond also told investigators that Vander Meer was eventually fired from the church after reports surfaced that he hosted gatherings for underage church members where alcohol and gambling were present. Court documents state that Vander Meer later entered into a private marriage agreement with SH in 2008 so he could receive health insurance through her employer. The couple publicly married in 2010 before divorcing four years later.

Authorities first reopened Bernadette’s death investigation in 2022 after hearing additional claims from another former youth group member. Detectives interviewed SH during that investigation, but no charges were filed at that time. According to court records, new information received in October confirmed details about the relationship between Vander Meer and SH, giving investigators a reason to continue building the case. Vander Meer’s unexpected death ends any criminal prosecution tied to Bernadette’s death. Questions surrounding both deaths are expected to remain even after the coroner releases final findings.

Sources:

Former youth pastor accused of pushing wife off cliff in Zion National Park dies days after arrest

Ex-youth pastor arrested in 20-year-old death of wife at Zion National Park