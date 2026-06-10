Four Shumaker Managing Partners Selected by Florida Trend as 2026 Legal Elite NOTABLE

Legal Elite NOTABLE Managing Partners are influential, high-achieving law firm leaders throughout the state who demonstrate exceptional mentorship, community involvement, and effective firm management.

FLORIDA — Four Shumaker partners have been named by Florida Trend as Legal Elite NOTABLE Managing Partners, which recognizes influential, high-achieving law firm leaders throughout the state who demonstrate exceptional mentorship, community involvement, and effective firm management.

The selected attorneys are Jennifer B. Compton, Jaime Austrich, Jan W. Pitchford, and Mindi M. Richter.

As Managing Partner & Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker, Jennifer Compton leads the firm with a clear focus on strategic growth, operational excellence, and a commitment to client service. In her leadership role, she is responsible for guiding the firm’s overall vision, driving collaboration across service lines and offices, and fostering a culture of innovation, inclusion, and accountability. Her approach is rooted in thoughtful leadership and a deep understanding of the legal industry’s evolving landscape.

As Shumaker’s Tampa Managing Partner and Management Committee Member, Jaime Austrich is a member of the firm’s Litigation & Disputes Service Line. A highly skilled litigator, Jaime has extensive experience representing owners, developers, landlords, and commercial tenants in all phases of litigation and appellate matters. His advocacy skills frequently result in victories for his clients at the trial and appellate levels. With his broad industry knowledge in an array of real estate and complex commercial matters, Jaime has represented a wide variety of clients, including some of the country’s largest landlords.

Jan Pitchford serves as the Sarasota Managing Partner and formerly served as the Regional Service Line Leader for Shumaker’s Real Estate, Construction & Development Service Line. In addition to representing individuals and corporate clients in connection with the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial real estate projects, Jan represents business borrowers and state, regional, and national lenders in documenting and closing Small Business Administration (SBA) loans; borrowing-based, asset-based, and cash-flow based financing; acquisition, development, and construction loans; revolving/term loans; loan syndications; mezzanine and subordinated debt financing; letters of credit; and receivables financing. She has been board certified as a real estate specialist for over 29 years and currently serves as a member of the Sarasota County Value Adjustment Board.

Board certified by the Florida Bar as an Intellectual Property (IP) Law Specialist, Mindi Richter is Managing Partner of Shumaker’s St. Petersburg office. She litigates IP cases of all types around the country, including trademark, patent, and copyright infringement, as well as trade secret misappropriation, unfair competition, and domain name disputes. Mindi also frequently handles trademark cases before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

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