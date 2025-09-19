Francis “Ward” Paschal Joins Shumaker’s Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Line

With a particular depth of experience in the life sciences and biotechnology industries, Ward understands the unique regulatory and business challenges faced by companies in these sectors.

TAMPA, FL — Francis “Ward” Paschal has joined the firm’s Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Line as Senior Counsel, where he will leverage his capital markets and governance experience to counsel clients on the full spectrum of corporate and transactional matters.

Ward works closely with corporate clients to help them navigate the issues and opportunities inherent to running a business. His practice focuses on corporate governance and capital markets transactions, including Section 16 compliance, insider trading regulations, executive compensation matters, private placements, registered direct offerings, and at-the-market shelf offerings.

With a particular depth of experience in the life sciences and biotechnology industries, Ward understands the unique regulatory and business challenges faced by companies in these sectors. He also represents investment funds and advises on economic capital and venture capital matters, giving him a comprehensive perspective on aligning legal strategies with client business goals.

“Ward’s addition strengthens our ability to provide clients with sophisticated counsel in the corporate and capital markets arena,” said Will Blair, Partner and Corporate, Tax & Transactions Regional Service Line Leader. “His deep knowledge of governance and transactional issues, especially in complex and highly regulated industries, makes him a great resource to our clients.”

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.